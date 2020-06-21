89th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

411,757

15,413

Recovered

228,181

6,140

Deaths

13,277

306

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi56746312942112 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1453710801337 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka86975391132 Andhra Pradesh84524111101 Bihar7178509849 Telangana70723506203 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam490428499 Odisha4856353415 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
World America 21 Jun 2020
World, America

Now US also stops hydroxychloroquine trial on COVID-19 patients

REUTERS
Published Jun 21, 2020, 11:12 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2020, 11:14 am IST
Researchers in US’s NIH find the drug, which is widely used in India as well, did not provide any benefit to coronavirus patients
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India.(AP)
 A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India.(AP)

The U.S. National Institutes of Health said on Saturday it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The study found that hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has frequently touted a possible treatment, did not provide any benefit to the patients, even though it did no harm, NIH said in a statement.

 

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said testing of hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after new data and studies showed no benefit.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 on Monday.

Trump had promoted the drug as a potential treatment, saying in March it could turn out to be “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine” when used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.

Last month, in a surprise announcement, Trump said he was taking a course of hydroxychloroquine as a preventative after two White House aides tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

NIH announced its trial of hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria and rheumatoid conditions such as arthritis, in April.

...
Tags: hydroxychloroquine, coronavirus, covid-19, trial, donald trump, malaria medicine




