58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

112,002

5,521

Recovered

45,422

3,113

Deaths

3,434

132

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi110885192176 Rajasthan60153404147 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2560166453 Punjab2005179438 Telangana1661101338 Bihar16075179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World America 21 May 2020 Global coronavirus c ...
World, America

Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million with over 3,26,000 deaths

REUTERS
Published May 21, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week
Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million. (PTI Photo)
 Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million. (PTI Photo)

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally.

It represents a new phase in the virus’ spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.

 

Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%.

A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom to become the third-largest outbreak in the world, behind the United States and Russia.

Cases in Brazil are now rising at a daily pace second only to the United States.

The first 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 10 and it took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

At more than 5 million cases, the virus has infected more people in under six months than the annual total of severe flu cases, which the World Health Organization estimates is around 3 million to 5 million globally.

The pandemic has claimed over 326,000 lives, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited and many countries do not include fatalities outside of hospitals. Over half of the total fatalities have been recorded in Europe.

...
Tags: european union, united states, india, russian federation, brazil, covid-19, health, diseases and disorders, government, global coronavirus, coronavirus cases, global coronavirus cases, covid cases, corona positive cases


Latest From World

Representational Image. (AFP)

Japan to light up night skies with fireworks at secret time to cheer citizens

Workers unload goods from a truck ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Amphan, in Khulna. (AFP)

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh moves Rohingya refugees to island shelters

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaking at the Taipei Guest House as part of her inauguration for her second term as in office, in Taipei. (AFP)

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule, asserts independence

The United Nations has warned of an alarming uptick in violence against civilians in Afghanistan. (AFP)

Afghan mosque attack kills eight worshippers breaking Ramadan fast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Brazil suffers record surge in coronavirus deaths

Brazil's Armed Forces soldiers prepare to disinfect the public shelter Stella Maris as a measure to combat the outbreak of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro. (AFP)

WHO a puppet of China, says Donald Trump

Trump calls world health body 'puppet of China'. (AFP Photo)

WHO to review covid response after Trump attack

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed calls for a review. (AFP Photo)

US President Trump taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine

Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine. (AFP Photo)

Michigan priest draws squirt gun to shoot holy water

Rev. Timothy Pelc blesses Easter baskets outside St. Ambrose Church in Grosse Pointe Park. He offered a prayer and sprayed holy water from a squirt gun instead of blessing baskets inside the church in a bid to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham