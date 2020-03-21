World America 21 Mar 2020 US White House repor ...
World, America

US White House reports first case of covid19 as staffer tests positive

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2020, 10:01 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 10:01 am IST
Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual
People entering the White House have their temperature taken before a coronavirus,COVID-19 briefing atthe White House in Washington, DC. AFP Photo
 People entering the White House have their temperature taken before a coronavirus,COVID-19 briefing atthe White House in Washington, DC. AFP Photo

Washington: A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country.

"This evening we were notified that a member of the office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President, said in a statement.

 

Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual, she said.

"Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said.

This is the first case of a White House staffer being tested positive for the deadly virus. Last week, Trump had tested for the coronavirus but the result was negative.

The White House has instituted strict provisions for entry of individuals within its premises. Members of the presidential physicians' team and secret service take temperature of every individual who enter the premises.

The seating arrangements in the White House briefing room has been rearranged to maintain social distancing.

...
Tags: us white house, white house staffers, coronavirus outbreak


Latest From World

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. AP Photo

Trump defends handling of Covid19 pandemic, invokes Defence Prduction Act

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, an artillery firing competition between army units is held in the country's west in North Korea. AFP Photo

North Korea fires ballistic missiles into the sea

A passenger wears a face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits at the international departures check-in area of the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. AP Photo

Latin American countries ramp up efforts to tackle virus outbreak

A woman wearing a face mask takes photos of cherry blossoms in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP Photo

Covid19: No new domestic cases reported in China for the third day in a row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump defends handling of Covid19 pandemic, invokes Defence Prduction Act

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. AP Photo

Latin American countries ramp up efforts to tackle virus outbreak

A passenger wears a face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits at the international departures check-in area of the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. AP Photo

Covid19 outbreak forces NASA to suspend work on manned mission to Moon

Outside view of NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio. AP Photo

Amid the virus pandemic, presidential campaign goes digital

Notes of support are posted outside democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders' office in Washington. AP Photo

Brazil shuts down land borders to contain virus outbreak

People cross a street outside Constitucion train station in Buenos Aires, Argentina. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham