World America 21 Mar 2020 Close to one billion ...
World, America

Close to one billion across the world stay home to tackle virus pandemic

AFP
Published Mar 21, 2020, 6:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 6:48 pm IST
An estimated 900 million people are now confined to their homes in 35 countries around the world
Street lights illuminate a deserted Champs Elysees leading to the Arc de Triumph monument in central Paris on Saturday. AFP Photo
 Street lights illuminate a deserted Champs Elysees leading to the Arc de Triumph monument in central Paris on Saturday. AFP Photo

New York: Close to one billion people worldwide were confined to their homes on Saturday as the global coronavirus death toll shot past 11,000 and US states rolled out lockdown measures already imposed across swathes of Europe.

The virus death toll surged past 11,000 worldwide, with 4,000 alone in worst-hit Italy where the daily number of fatalities has shot up relentlessly over the past week.

 

An estimated 900 million people are now confined to their homes in 35 countries around the world -- including 600 million hemmed in by obligatory government lockdown orders -- according to an AFP tally.

While the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the hardest hit by the virus, the World Health Organization warned that young people were also vulnerable.

"Today I have a message for young people: you are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks -- or even kill you," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Even if you don't get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else."

China on Saturday reported no new local infections for a third straight day, and the WHO said the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late last year, offered a glimmer of "hope for the rest of the world".


Italy reported its worst single day death toll Friday, adding another 627 fatalities and taking its reported total to 4,032 despite efforts to stem the spread.

The nation of 60 million now accounts for 36 percent of the world's coronavirus deaths and its death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed infections is significantly higher than in most other countries.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 us, covid-19 italy, covid-19 lockdown


Latest From World

Iranians, some wearing protective masks,walk outside the capital Tehran's grand bazaar, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic crises. AFP Photo

Iran reports 123 new Covid19 deaths, toll climbs to 1,556

AFP Photo

'You are not invincible', WHO warns young people over the Covid19

People sunbathe on Bondi Beach ahead of its closure in Sydney on Saturday. AFP Photo

Sydney shuts down Bondi Beach after crowds turn deaf ear to virus warnings

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. AP Photo

Trump defends handling of Covid19 pandemic, invokes Defence Prduction Act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump defends handling of Covid19 pandemic, invokes Defence Prduction Act

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. AP Photo

US White House reports first case of covid19 as staffer tests positive

People entering the White House have their temperature taken before a coronavirus,COVID-19 briefing atthe White House in Washington, DC. AFP Photo

Latin American countries ramp up efforts to tackle virus outbreak

A passenger wears a face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits at the international departures check-in area of the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. AP Photo

Covid19 outbreak forces NASA to suspend work on manned mission to Moon

Outside view of NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio. AP Photo

Amid the virus pandemic, presidential campaign goes digital

Notes of support are posted outside democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders' office in Washington. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham