World America 20 Dec 2019 Have no interest in ...
World, America

Have no interest in meeting Pramila Jayapal, says Jaishankar

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Jaishankar had abruptly cancelled a meeting with senior members of Congress this week after US lawmakers refused demands to exclude Jayapal.
Speaking to media here, Jaishankar said that the resolution neither provides a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir nor fair characterisation of what the Indian government is doing in the region. (Photo: File)
 Speaking to media here, Jaishankar said that the resolution neither provides a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir nor fair characterisation of what the Indian government is doing in the region. (Photo: File)

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he has "no interest" in meeting Pramila Jayapal, an Indian-origin US lawmaker who labelled a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives calling for an end to the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media here, Jaishankar said that the resolution neither provides a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir nor fair characterisation of what the Indian government is doing in the region.

 

"I am aware of the draft resolution. I don't think it is a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir or fair characterisation of what the Indian government is doing. I have no interest in meeting her," he said.

Meanwhile, Washington Post has reported, citing congressional aides familiar with the matter, that Jaishankar had abruptly cancelled a meeting with senior members of Congress this week after US lawmakers refused demands to exclude Jayapal.

Fifty-four-year-old Jayapal had introduced the resolution, co-sponsored by Republican Steve Watkins, that urges India to lift the communication clampdown, release political detainees and "preserve religious freedom for all residents" in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: s jaishankar, pramila jayapal, kashmir issue
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Clocking in at four hours and twenty-five minutes, the question-and-answer session was one of the longest ever held by Putin in a format that has become an annual end-of-year tradition for the Russian leader. (Photo: File)

Vladimir Putin hints at leaving Russian presidency in 2024

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had made references to such a new so-called

UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries including India

The Joint Statement was issued at the end of the second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the State Department on Wednesday amidst the historic impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. (Photo: MEA Twitter)

India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate, irreversible action’ against terrorists

Earlier, Trump had once again hit out at House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that she is afraid to present her

Want an immediate trial, says Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate, irreversible action’ against terrorists

The Joint Statement was issued at the end of the second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the State Department on Wednesday amidst the historic impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. (Photo: MEA Twitter)

Want an immediate trial, says Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings

Earlier, Trump had once again hit out at House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that she is afraid to present her

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)

‘One of the most shameful political episodes’: White House on Trump impeachment

'Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. (Photo: File)

Impeached US Prez Donald Trump says Democrats ‘consumed with hatred’

Trump will now stand trial in the Senate, where his Republicans hold a solid majority and are expected to exonerate him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham