search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

'Fools never told us he was there': Trump hits out at Pakistan over Bin Laden

AFP
Published Nov 20, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Trump said Bin Laden had lived 'beautifully in Pak and what I guess in what they considered a nice mansion, I don't know, I've seen nicer.'
'I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Centre,' he continued. (Photo: File)
 'I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Centre,' he continued. (Photo: File)

Washington: Donald Trump repeated Monday that Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, killed by US Navy Seals in May 2011, should have been captured much earlier, casting blame on his predecessors and Pakistan.

"Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did," the US President tweeted, echoing remarks he gave to Fox News Sunday that drew the ire of Pakistan, where Bin Laden had been hiding.

 

"I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Centre," he continued.

"President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!"

Ten years after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, Bin Laden was found to be hiding in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, where he was killed in a raid by US Navy Seals.

The assault sent relations between the wayward allies to a new low.

In his interview on Sunday the Republican leader had said he cancelled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan earlier this year because "they don't do anything for us, they don't do a damn thing for us."

Trump had also told Fox News that Bin Laden had lived "beautifully in Pakistan and what I guess in what they considered a nice mansion, I don't know, I've seen nicer."

Pakistan leader Imran Khan hit back Monday at Donald Trump's claim, calling on the president to name an ally which has sacrificed more against militancy.

"Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war & over USD 123 bn was lost to economy. US "aid" was a miniscule USD 20 bn," Khan tweeted.

...
Tags: donald trump, al qaeda, osama bin laden, us navy seals, world trade centre
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

It noted that Olympic winner and ace shuttler PV Sindhu forayed into the top 15 influencers of India, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

He is doing what he wants: Bishan Bedi slams Virat Kohli over Anil Kumble's ouster

Before Ravi Shastri took over the reigns, the flamboyant right-hander was involved in an ugly spat with former coach Anil Kumble, that led to the resignation of the latter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Toyota Corolla China-spec vs US-spec: what’s the difference?

Here’s how the new generation US-spec and China-spec Corolla sedan differ from each other.
 

Workplace romance has become less acceptable after #MeToo movement: study

Close to 20 firms in the UK have gone ahead and banned workplace romance (Photo: AFP)
 

Google Chromecast 3 review: The same old with a better new

The new Chromecast 3 (3rd generation 2018) is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 3,499 and considered as a complete value for money product if you don’t already own a smart TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

2 employees, cop, gunman dead after shootout at Chicago's Mercy Hospital

The identities of the other victims, and the gunman, were not immediately released. (Photo: AP)

California wildfire death toll rises to 77, over thousand still missing

Hundreds of volunteers are sifting through ash and debris, searching for human remains before expected rains complicate their efforts. (Photo: AP)

Do not want to hear 'suffering', 'terrible' Khashoggi tape: President Trump

Trump refrained from blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, even though the CIA reportedly concluded that he ordered the October 2 assassination in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Photo: File)

Pakistan doesn't do 'a damn thing' for US, says Donald Trump

Trump also said that he has plans to visit Iraq and Afghanistan to meet American troops stationed there. (Photo: File)

Trump says US to report who killed Khashoggi in ‘next two days’

President Donald Trump said Saturday, following reports that the CIA had held Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham