  
World America 20 Oct 2022 Musk says he's ...
World, America

Musk says he's 'excited' about buying Twitter, but overpaying

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 20, 2022, 10:40 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 10:40 am IST
Elon Musk (AP file image)
 Elon Musk (AP file image)

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is "excited" about taking over Twitter, expressing enthusiasm even though he's spent months trying to break free of the $44 billion buyout contract.

A US judge early this month suspended litigation in the saga over Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter, giving the parties until October 28 to finalize the on-again, off-again megadeal.

Twitter had filed a lawsuit to hold Musk to the terms of the deal he inked in April after the Tesla chief sent word he was terminating the contract.

"I'm excited about the Twitter situation," Musk said while fielding questions on a Tesla quarterly earnings call.

"I think it's an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now."

Musk added that he believes Twitter has potential to be worth "an order of magnitude" more than it is now.

Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick granted a request by Musk to freeze the case despite bitter opposition from Twitter, and said that a trial originally set for this week could be rescheduled for next month if a deal is not finalized.

With trial on Twitter's breach-of-contract suit against Musk looming, the unpredictable billionaire had done an about-face, reviving his takeover plan on condition the court halt the lawsuit against him.

Musk began to step back from the Twitter deal soon after it was agreed, and said in July he was canceling the purchase because he was misled by Twitter concerning the number of fake "bot" accounts, allegations rejected by the company.

Twitter, meanwhile, has sought to prove Musk was contriving excuses to walk away -- simply because he changed his mind.

Musk's potential stewardship of the influential social media site has sparked worry from activists who fear he could open the gates to more abusive and misinformative posts.

...
Tags: twitter takeover, elon musk, tesla ceo elon musk
Location: United States, California, San Francisco


Related Stories

Elon Musk sells nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares
Elon Musk hints at Twitter charging commercial, govt users
Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter for $44 bn

Latest From World

Ukrainian servicemen carry an exhumed body in the recently retaken village of Shandryholove, the Donetsk region, Ukraine (AP Photo/LIBKOS)

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Sree Ramya Krishna Govardhan with Kim Kum Pyoung, former director of Korean Cultural Centre, India. (Photo by arrangement/DC)

India-Korea promotion of literature and culture

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss. (Photo: AFP)

UK leader Liz Truss faces test in Parliament, seeks lifeline

The unexpected appearance of a snake on a plane sent passengers into a panic on Monday at the end of a flight from Florida's Tampa city to New Jersey. (Representational image: Twitter/@united)

Snake on US flight sends passengers into panic



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

India should move away from Russia in long term, says US

A file photo of State Department spokesman Ned Price (AP)

Biden appoints two Indian-Americans to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Indian-Americans Manu Asthana and Madhu Beriwal to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council. (AP)

Snake on US flight sends passengers into panic

The unexpected appearance of a snake on a plane sent passengers into a panic on Monday at the end of a flight from Florida's Tampa city to New Jersey. (Representational image: Twitter/@united)

Pick Modi and Pope to broker peace between Russia, Ukraine, says Mexico

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI)

US, allies not 'intimidated' by Vladimir Putin: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->