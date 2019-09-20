World America 20 Sep 2019 Mark Zuckerberg meet ...
World, America

Mark Zuckerberg meets Trump, senators; says no to selling WhatsApp and Instagram

AFP
Published Sep 20, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
A Facebook spokesman said discussions were focusing in part on future internet regulation.
Trump late Thursday posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter showing him shaking hands with Zuckerberg, but didn’t share details of their conversation. (Photo: Twitter)
 Trump late Thursday posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter showing him shaking hands with Zuckerberg, but didn’t share details of their conversation. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg met Thursday with US President Donald Trump and members of Congress on a political reconnaissance mission to Washington, where he rejected calls to break up the world’s biggest social network.

Zuckerberg’s visit comes as Facebook faces a myriad of regulatory and legal questions surrounding issues like competition, digital privacy, censorship and transparency in political advertising.

 

A Facebook spokesman said discussions were focusing in part on future internet regulation.

Senate Democrat Mark Warner, one of the lawmakers who has taken the lead in Washington on digital security, signalled they gave Zuckerberg an earful.

The visit, including a Wednesday night private dinner with Warner and other lawmakers, comes after his stormy appearance last year before Congress, where he was grilled on Facebook’s data protection and privacy missteps.

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican freshman and one of the more outspoken critics of Facebook, said he had a “frank conversation” with Zuckerberg but remains concerned.

“Challenged him to do two things to show FB is serious about bias, privacy & competition. 1) Sell WhatsApp & Instagram 2) Submit to independent, third-party audit on censorship,” Hawley tweeted.

“He said no to both.”

Trump late Thursday posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter showing him shaking hands with Zuckerberg, but didn’t share details of their conversation.

“Nice meeting with Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook in the Oval Office today,” the president wrote.

Federal and state anti-trust enforcers are looking into potential anti-competitive actions by Facebook, and members of Congress are debating national privacy legislation.

The messaging product WhatsApp and picture-sharing giant Instagram are part of Facebook’s broad family of services that has made it a global online behemoth, but have also exposed the company to concerns about competition, data harvesting and sprawling digital control.

Warner said he was not prepared to call for Facebook’s dismantlement.

“I’m not yet with some of my friends who want to go straight to break up,” he told Fox Business Network.

“I am concerned. These are global companies, and I don’t want to transfer the leadership to Chinese companies,” he added.

“But I do think we need a lot more transparency. We need to have privacy rights protected. We need to increase competition with things like data portability and interoperability.”

Two months ago, the US Federal Trade Commission hit Facebook with a record $5 billion fine for data protection violations in a wide-ranging settlement that calls for revamping privacy controls and oversight at the social network.

Earlier Wednesday, executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared before a Senate panel to answer questions on “digital responsibility” in the face of online violence and extremism.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mark zuckerberg, donald trump, facebook, trump
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

The National Weather Service said the rainfall was winding down in areas that had been hit the hardest, but some parts of Fort Bend, Harris and Galveston counties were seeing additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall every hour. (Photo: AP)

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Houston ahead of Howdy Modi mega event

New damning images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup emerged on Canadian television on Thursday, throwing his floundering re-election bid into further disarray. (Photo: File)

Day after Trudeau's apology, new video emerges showing him wearing blackface makeup

Sri Lanka's leading presidential candidate, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, would

Sri Lanka Presidential front-runner will restore ties with China: Adviser

Local media posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/ @chriscollison)

One dead, 5 injured in shooting on Washington DC streets: Police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Five important features WhatsApp needs right now

WhatsApp needs to step up its game in five areas.
 

The Zoya Factor has contemporary reference to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; read how

Angad Bedi, Dulquer Salmaan and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.
 

Scary WhatsApp flaw could expose your private moments

The WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature that’s intended to wipe texts or files sent by accident could still leave remnants of your messages.
 

IMPS is world’s best money transfer platform

In the sixth annual ‘Flavors of Fast report’ by FIS, which analysed 54 countries, India’s Immediate Payment Service received the only 5+ rating on the Faster Payments Innovation Index scale of 1-5. (Photo: Financial Chronicle)
 

Serious warning for millions of Apple iPhone owners

iOS 13 is filled with various bugs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Day after Trudeau's apology, new video emerges showing him wearing blackface makeup

New damning images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup emerged on Canadian television on Thursday, throwing his floundering re-election bid into further disarray. (Photo: File)

One dead, 5 injured in shooting on Washington DC streets: Police

Local media posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/ @chriscollison)

'Sorry' for not being able to attend 'Howdy Modi' event: Tulsi Gabbard

Democratic presidential aspirant and the first Hindu woman in the US Congress Tulsi Gabbard. (Photo: Twitter/ Tulsi Gabbard)

US to return USD 100 mn aid for Afghanistan to Treasury: Pompeo

Pompeo also expressed great concern over a

NASA lunar orbiter reviews images of Chandrayaan-2's landing site': report

NASA is validating, analysing and reviewing the images. It was near lunar dusk when the orbiter passed over, meaning large parts of the area were in shadow, the report said. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham