148th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,766,872

47,310

Recovered

2,036,796

50,099

Deaths

53,018

762

Maharashtra61547743787020687 Tamil Nadu3496542897876007 Andhra Pradesh3062612183112820 Karnataka2409481569494201 Uttar Pradesh1624341048082515 Delhi1547411394474226 West Bengal122753926902528 Bihar10987580740558 Telangana9393772202711 Assam8220258295203 Gujarat80942638102820 Odisha6453345315415 Rajasthan6397748960898 Haryana4893641298557 Kerala4789831390176 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3440021762898 Jammu and Kashmir2932621886561 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa123338356116 Puducherry83964909123 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
World America 20 Aug 2020 Kamala Harris offici ...
World, America

Kamala Harris officially accepts Democratic vice-presidential nomination

AP
Published Aug 20, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Harris evoked the lessons of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, in her highly anticipated address capping the 3rd night of convention
Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris waves at the end of the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (AFP)
 Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris waves at the end of the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (AFP)

Washington: Kamala Harris has made history night as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In her highly anticipated address capping the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, Harris mixed her polish as a former prosecutor with deeply personal tales of her upbringing to argue that she and Joe Biden can rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and deeply divided by partisan bitterness.

 

Harris evoked the lessons of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a biologist and Indian immigrant, saying Wednesday that she instilled in her a vision of “our nation as a beloved community -- where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.”

“There is no vaccine for racism,” Harris said. “We have got to do the work.”

...
Tags: kamala harris vp nomination, us election 2020, democratic convention, virtual convention


Latest From World

A home burns as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burns through the area on August 18, 2020 in Napa, California. (AFP)

Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes lead to fires raging across California

The sun shines through clouds of smoke in an area consumed by fires near Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil. — AP photo

Amazon burning: Blazes pushing world's largest rainforest toward tipping point

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally in Los Angeles. — AP photo

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Public officials disinfect the roadway to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in front of the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea. — AP photo

Church outbreak in South Korea spreads sparking fears of nationwide infection



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes lead to fires raging across California

A home burns as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burns through the area on August 18, 2020 in Napa, California. (AFP)

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally in Los Angeles. — AP photo

Vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it: Michelle Obama

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention. — AP photo

Mom instilled love for good idlis in Kamala Harris

US Senator Kamala Harris with her mother, Shyamala. (AP)

Indian-Americans celebrate a drive-thru Independence Day

People and their wheels lined up bumper to bumper to see a display of floats that gave the Indian diaspora the true essence of India packed with a punch of nostalgia. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham