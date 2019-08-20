World America 20 Aug 2019 US tests medium-rang ...
World, America

US tests medium-range missile after exiting Cold War-era INF treaty with Russia

AFP
Published Aug 20, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
The missile was launched on Sunday from the US Navy-controlled San Nicolas Island off the coast of Los Angeles, California.
He also said that the Pentagon would like to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a move that would likely anger China, which was not party to the INF. (Representational Image)
 He also said that the Pentagon would like to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a move that would likely anger China, which was not party to the INF. (Representational Image)

Washington: The US Defence Department on Monday announced the test of a medium-range ground-launched cruise missile, just weeks after tearing up the Cold War-era pact with Russia eliminating that class of nuclear-capable weapons.

The missile was launched on Sunday from the US Navy-controlled San Nicolas Island off the coast of Los Angeles, California.

 

"The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) of flight," the Pentagon said in a statement. "Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform the Department of Defence's development of future intermediate-range capabilities."

While the missile was described as "conventionally configured," meaning not nuclear-equipped, the launch was a sign of Washington beefing up its nuclear war-fighting capabilities in the wake of the collapse of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on August 2.

The INF had banned all land-based missiles, conventional and nuclear, that could travel between 500 and 5,500 kilometres, in an effort to abolish a class of nuclear arms being deployed by the United States and the then-Soviet Union that left Europe the most threatened.

The missile tested on Sunday was a version of the nuclear-capable Tomahawk cruise missile. The ground-launched version of the Tomahawk was removed from service after the INF was ratified.

Many fear the end of the INF, which Washington accused Moscow of having violated in recent years, will lead to a new and dangerous nuclear arms race.

Early this month, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said the US, no longer bound by the INF, had already begun work to develop "mobile, conventional, ground-launched cruise and ballistic missile systems." "Now that we have withdrawn, the Department of Defence will fully pursue the development of these ground-launched conventional missiles as a prudent response to Russia's actions," Esper said.

But he also stressed the US was not embarking on a new arms race. "The traditional sense of an arms race has been in a nuclear context," he said. "Right now, we don't have plans to build nuclear-tipped INF-range weapons. It's the Russians who have developed non-compliant likely, possibly nuclear-tipped weapons," he said.

He also said that the Pentagon would like to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a move that would likely anger China, which was not party to the INF. "We would like to deploy a capability sooner rather than later," he said.

Speaking in France before news of the US test launch broke, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was the United States and not Russia that withdrew "unilaterally" from the INF. He said Russia does not intend to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles where the US has no similar weapons.

...
Tags: cold war, missile, inf treaty, pentagon
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Photo: Representational image

Watch: Crocodile crosses over fence in Florida

The first American spacecraft expected to land on the moon in nearly 50 years will be a robotic moon lander built by closely held Astrobotic Technology Inc and launched in two years by United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, the companies told Reuters on Monday. (Photo: File)

Plans detailed for first US mission to land on moon since Apollo

The refugees then share their stories directly with the public through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Photo: File)

‘I’m here 24x7’: Rohingya youth share stories on social media

‘You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,’ she said in an interview. (Photo: Facebook | Dannette Giltz)

Woman visits hospital thinking she has kidney stones, give birth to triplets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Crocodile crosses over fence in Florida

Photo: Representational image
 

‘I’m here 24x7’: Rohingya youth share stories on social media

The refugees then share their stories directly with the public through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Photo: File)
 

Woman visits hospital thinking she has kidney stones, give birth to triplets

‘You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,’ she said in an interview. (Photo: Facebook | Dannette Giltz)
 

Dil Ka Telephone song: 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann aka Pooja will make you fall in love

Dil Ka Telephone song still. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Employer reputation key factor considered by job seekers: Report

72 per cent of the job seekers said they would not believe a job opportunity is real, if there was no information about the employer reputation available online. (Representational Image)
 

India's e-tourist visa fee to be based on tourist footfall

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one year with USD 40 fee, minister Prahlad Patel said. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Plans detailed for first US mission to land on moon since Apollo

The first American spacecraft expected to land on the moon in nearly 50 years will be a robotic moon lander built by closely held Astrobotic Technology Inc and launched in two years by United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, the companies told Reuters on Monday. (Photo: File)

Woman visits hospital thinking she has kidney stones, give birth to triplets

‘You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,’ she said in an interview. (Photo: Facebook | Dannette Giltz)

In retrial, El Salvador acquits woman accused of killing her stillborn child

In February, the Supreme Court ordered Hernandez released and retried, saying that the original judge's decision was based on prejudice and insufficient evidence. (Representational Image)

White House considering cutting tax to avoid recession: report

Trump on Sunday pushed back against talk of a looming recession after a raft of US data reports last week gave a mixed outlook for the economy. (Photo: File)

Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before he killed himself: Court records

Less than 48 hours later, he was found dead in his cell, prompting an investigation that has cast a harsh light on staffing shortages at the Manhattan detention centre. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham