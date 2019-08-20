World America 20 Aug 2019 Twitter, FB accuse C ...
World, America

Twitter, FB accuse China of using fake accounts to undermine Hong Kong protests

REUTERS
Published Aug 20, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Twitter said it suspended 936 accounts and the operations appeared to be a coordinated state-backed effort originating in China.
Twitter said it did not have data on how much revenue it generates from state-controlled media advertising. (Photo: AP)
 Twitter said it did not have data on how much revenue it generates from state-controlled media advertising. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc said on Monday they had dismantled a state-backed social media campaign originating in mainland China that sought to undermine protests in Hong Kong.

Twitter said it suspended 936 accounts and the operations appeared to be a coordinated state-backed effort originating in China. It said these accounts were just the most active portions of this campaign and that a “larger, spammy network” of approximately 200,000 accounts had been proactively suspended before they were substantially active.

 

Facebook said it had removed accounts and pages from a small network after a tip from Twitter. It said that its investigation found links to individuals associated with the Chinese government.

The Hong Kong protests, which have presented one of the biggest challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012, began in June as opposition to a now-suspended bill that would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts. They have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.

Social media companies globally are under pressure to stem illicit political influence campaigns online, especially ahead of the US election in November 2020. A 22-month US investigation concluded Russia interfered in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” in the 2016 US election to help Donald Trump win the presidency.

The Chinese embassy in Washington and the US State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Twitter in a blog post said the accounts undermined the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement in Hong Kong.

Examples of posts provided by Twitter included a tweet from a user with photos of protesters storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building, which asked: “Are these people who smashed the Legco crazy or taking benefits from the bad guys? It’s a complete violent behaviour, we don’t want you radical people in Hong Kong. Just get out of here!”

In examples provided by Facebook, posts described the protesters as cockroaches who “refused to show their faces.”

Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher told reporters that the bulk of the Facebook accounts were created in 2018.

Both Twitter and Facebook are blocked in mainland China by the government but available in Hong Kong.

Twitter Changes ad policy

Twitter and Facebook have come under fire from users over showing ads from state-controlled media that criticized the Hong Kong protesters.

In response, Twitter said Monday it would no longer accept advertising from state-controlled news media. Twitter told Reuters the advertising change was not related to the suspended accounts.

In the past week, China’s official Xinhua news agency and state broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) paid to promote videos that portrayed the protests as violent and said Hong Kong citizens wanted the demonstrations to end, according to Twitter’s Ads Transparency Centre.

Twitter said it did not have data on how much revenue it generates from state-controlled media advertising.

Many countries including the United States do not have clear standards on state media’s purchase of online advertising.

Total digital ad spending in Hong Kong will grow 11 per cent to reach USD 786.1 million in 2019, according to projections by US digital market data analyst eMarketer.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube video service told Reuters in June that state-owned media companies maintained the same privileges as any other user, including the ability to run ads in accordance with its rules. YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday on whether it had detected inauthentic content related to protests in Hong Kong.

In a tweet on Sunday, China’s influential state-run tabloid, The Global Times, hailed the response of Chinese “netizens” to the protests, saying: “Chinese netizens’ power! Amid escalating protests in Hong Kong, Chinese netizens on Saturday swept Facebook and Instagram to denounce secessionist posts and show support for Hong Kong police.”

About 98 per cent of social network users in Hong Kong, or 4.7 million people, will log into Facebook at least once a month in 2019, according to eMarketer projections, while 9.4 per cent of social network users will use Twitter.

Shares of Facebook rose 1.3 pc and Twitter rose 2.8 pc.

...
Tags: twitter, facebook, hong kong protests, social media
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Less than 48 hours later, he was found dead in his cell, prompting an investigation that has cast a harsh light on staffing shortages at the Manhattan detention centre. (Photo: File)

Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before he killed himself: Court records

US President Donald Trump jokingly promised that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland, the day after he confirmed his interest in buying the Danish territory. (Photo: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

‘No Trump hotel for Greenland,’ mocks US President

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions. (Photo: File)

Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sold for USD 120,000

Zakir had been barred by seven states - Melaka, Johor, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Sarawak - from speaking in public, after his recent racial remarks. (Photo: File)

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik banned from giving speeches in Malaysia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China lost 20 lakhs jobs in short period of time: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump.
 

Jeep Compass offers in August 2019

Jeep is currently offering the Compass with a finance benefit of EMIs starting from as low as Rs 30,000 at a 7.69 per cent interest rate.
 

Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sold for USD 120,000

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions. (Photo: File)
 

'Manmadhudu 2' star Rakul Preet dons bikini but her fan has some concern; find out

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

Mika Singh.
 

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

There are lot of factors that come into play when it comes to losing weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘No Trump hotel for Greenland,’ mocks US President

US President Donald Trump jokingly promised that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland, the day after he confirmed his interest in buying the Danish territory. (Photo: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sold for USD 120,000

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions. (Photo: File)

After 'cutting back' USD 1.3 billion aid relations with Pak improved: Trump

President Donald Trump has said the US' ties with Pakistan have improved after he cut USD 1.3 billion in security assistance to Islamabad for not doing enough to rein in terror groups operating in the country. (Photo: File)

'Tough situation,' says Trump after calls with Modi, Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan to work towards reducing tension in the region over Kashmir, describing the situation as 'tough'. (Photo: File)

'Moderate rhetoric with India': Trump tells Imran Khan after phone call with Modi

Trump spoke by telephone with Khan to discuss 'the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham