World America 20 Aug 2019 50 years later: Alas ...
World, America

50 years later: Alaska man finds bottle with Russian note

AFP
Published Aug 20, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Handwritten message wished the finder ‘happy sailing’.
The bottle found by Tyler Ivanhoff in Alaska with the message in it.
 The bottle found by Tyler Ivanhoff in Alaska with the message in it.

Washington: A man gathering firewood in Alaska discovered a bottle with a handwritten message inside wishing the finder “happy sailing” more than 50 years after it was dropped into the sea by a Russian sailor.

“Sincere greetings! From the Russian Far East Fleet mother ship VRXF Sulak,” it read.

 

“We wish you good health and long years of life and happy sailing. 20 June 1969.”

Tyler Ivanoff, a teacher's aide in Shishmaref, Alaska, spotted the bottle on the shore near his village, and pried off the plastic stopper with his teeth. “It was still dry on the inside and still smelled like wine or whatever, old alcohol. The note was dry,” he told the Nome Nugget newspaper. Ivanoff posted a picture of the bottle and the note on Facebook on August 5.

But the yarn doesn’t end there. Rossiya 1, a Russian television network, tracked it by its return address in Vladivostok to a retired Soviet ship captain now living in Crimea.

Anatoly Botsanenko, interviewed by the station in a naval uniform, said he served on the Sulak in 1969 when he was 35.

Peering at the message on the reporter's smartphone, Botsanenko said, “That's not my handwriting.” But he then recognized the return address as his old home in Vladivostok.

“It's pretty cool how a small photo grew into a story,” Ivanoff posted on Facebook.

...
Tags: bottle, sailor


Latest From World

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inspects the guard of honour during Independence Day celebrations in Kabul on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vows to eliminate all IS havens

Protesters gather for a rally in Victoria Park in Hong Kong to show their protest movement still attracts wide public support despite mounting violence and increasingly stark warnings from Beijing. (Photo: AFP)

Don’t repeat Tiananmen Square, US warns China

Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Imran gives Qamar Javed Bajwa three more years extension

Singapore firms were involved in the development of Amaravati from 2014 with Singapore government-linked Surbana Jurong submitting the city's master plan in 2015. (Photo: ANI / File)

How Singapore firms are being impacted by the stalled Amaravati project



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Manmadhudu 2' star Rakul Preet dons bikini but her fan has some concern; find out

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

Mika Singh.
 

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

There are lot of factors that come into play when it comes to losing weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

Apple will be releasing three new handsets which include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Anushka's pic in colourful bikini is too hot to handle, see Virat's reaction inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What is the expected waiting period for Kia Seltos in top 20 cities?

Seltos can be had within a month of launch in cities like Gurgaon and Coimbatore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Don’t repeat Tiananmen Square, US warns China

Protesters gather for a rally in Victoria Park in Hong Kong to show their protest movement still attracts wide public support despite mounting violence and increasingly stark warnings from Beijing. (Photo: AFP)

US having ‘very good’ discussions with Taliban: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed progress in negotiations on an Afghanistan peace deal, saying that talks with both the Taliban and the Afghan government are going well. (Photo: File)

Tim Cook 'made good case' that tariffs could hurt Apple: Trump

In addition to his comments on Apple, Trump said on Twitter earlier in the day that his administration was 'doing very well with China' . (Photo: AFP)

US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021, reveals survey

NABE conducted its policy poll as President Donald Trump put the Fed under constant attack, demanding more stimulus, but before the central bank cut the benchmark lending rate on July 31. (Photo: File)

Linking Kashmir with our peace efforts reckless: Afghan diplomat

Asserting that Kashmir is
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham