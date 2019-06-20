Cricket World Cup 2019

‘Keep America Great’ is Donald Trump's 2020 poll slogan

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 12:44 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 2:54 am IST
The US Prez gave a 79 minute speech while launching his re-election bid with a mega rally in Florida.
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his re-election kickoff rally with first lady Melania Trump at the Amway Centre on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida. — AP
 US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his re-election kickoff rally with first lady Melania Trump at the Amway Centre on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida. — AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump formally launched his 2020 re-election campaign with a jam-packed rally in Florida on Tuesday, urging his supporters to “keep this team in place” for four more years as he vowed to “Keep America Great”.

The 73-year-old real estate investor-turned-politician, who became the 45th President of the United States of America in 2017, told a crowd of 20,000 people in Orlando that the economy of the US under him has become “the envy of the world”.

 

Trump said his victory three years ago was a “defining moment in American history” and vowed to maintain his ‘America First’ policy as he touched the hallmarks of his 2016 campaign, hard-line immigration policies and defence spending.

He said that the country has made significant progress during his presidency and all that is at risk if he were to be defeated in the presidential elections next year.

Unveiling a theme of ‘Keep America Great’, Trump in a speech that lasted 79 minutes exuded confidence of winning the general elections. In his 2016 election campaign, he had popularised the slogan ‘make america great again’.

Addressing his supporters who filled the Orlando’s Amway Centre, brimming with enthusiasm for the President, Trump said, “We’re going to keep on going. We’re going to keep on fighting and we’re going to keep on winning, winning, winning”.

Nearly two dozen Demo-cratic leaders are aspiring to contest against him in the November 2020 presidential elections. The winner of the Democratic primary beginning early next year would get to challenge him.

Vice-President Mike Pence and the entire First Family along with First Lady Melania Trump were on the stage during his speech. Trump also asked his outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders to address the enthusiastic crowd. Trump is seeking her to run for the Governor of Arizona.

“We’re going to miss her,” Trump said, calling her “a warrior”.

Amidst chants of “four more years” from his supporters, he announced his 2020 re-election campaign to complete his unfinished agenda.    

