World America 20 May 2021 US has provided over ...
World, America

US has provided over USD 500 million in COVID relief to India, says White House

PTI
Published May 20, 2021, 10:12 am IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 10:12 am IST
The Biden administration, she said, is now working to extend that assistance to other South Asian countries that have been impacted by COVID
"We've sent seven air shipments, including health supplies, oxygen, oxygen supplies, and 95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine", said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. (AP/Evan Vucci)
 "We've sent seven air shipments, including health supplies, oxygen, oxygen supplies, and 95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine", said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Washington: The US has so far provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India, the White House said on Wednesday, adding it would soon make a determination on distribution of the 80 million vaccines to other countries.

"To date, the United States has provided over USD 500 million in COVID relief to India, including contributions from the US federal and state governments, American companies and organizations and private citizens," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told members of the White House Foreign Press Group in a virtual press conference call.

 

The Biden administration, she said, is now working to extend that assistance to other South Asian countries that have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. "We've sent seven air shipments, including health supplies, oxygen, oxygen supplies, and 95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine".

"In terms of the 80 million doses (of COVID-19 vaccines), we know there's a great deal of interest in this understandably 60 million of AstraZeneca and 20 million of three other approved vaccines. Right now, it is working through an interagency process," Psaki said in response to a question.

 

The interagency team including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and those from the State Department are discussing to determine how the United States is going to distribute and share these vaccine doses.

"Certainly, the plight of everything the people of India had been through is obviously on our minds but there are also a range of countries and regions around the world that have been deeply impacted that are also in need. So, these are all factors. Hopefully we'll have more on this in the coming days," Psaki said.

...
Tags: us white house, biden administration, us aid to india, covid-19 assistance, 60 million of astrazeneca and 20 million of three other approved vaccines, white house press secretary jen psaki
Location: United States, Washington


Horoscope 20 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Medical staff wearing PPE suits (Personal Protection Equipment) transfers a body of a patient who died of Covid-19 coronavirus into a ambulance at mortuary in New Delhi on May 18, 2021. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

Medical staff wearing PPE suits (Personal Protection Equipment) transfers a body of a patient who died of Covid-19 coronavirus into a ambulance at mortuary in New Delhi on May 18, 2021. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

India logs 13 per cent fall in new COVID cases in week; still highest globally: WHO

US President Joe Biden dialled up Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.(Photo: File/PTI)

US President Joe Biden tells Netanyahu he backs 'ceasefire' in Israel: White House

Israeli forces' flares light up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reinstated the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it. (Photo: AFP)

Brazil sees record-high ICU occupancy due to COVID-19 surge

Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) workers Gabrielle Carlos, center, and Joao Vericimo enter the COVID-19 area of a hospital as they prepare to move a patient in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP)

Legislation on H-1B visas introduced in US Congress

The bill that has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, and in addition to the Committee on Education and Labour among other things suspends the F-1 OPT program, which grants all foreign students extendable work permits and exacerbates job market competition among American graduates. (Representational image)

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (AFP File)

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham