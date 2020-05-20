56th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

102,586

2,258

Recovered

39,870

593

Deaths

3,175

19

Maharashtra3505884371249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Brazil suffers record surge in coronavirus deaths

REUTERS
Published May 20, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
US president Donald Trump indicates he is considering a travel ban from Brazil
Brazil's Armed Forces soldiers prepare to disinfect the public shelter Stella Maris as a measure to combat the outbreak of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro. (AFP)
 Brazil's Armed Forces soldiers prepare to disinfect the public shelter Stella Maris as a measure to combat the outbreak of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro. (AFP)

Rio De Janeiro: Brazil’s daily death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to a record 1,179 on Tuesday as president Jair Bolsonaro doubled down on chloroquine as a possible remedy and U.S. leader Donald Trump said he is considering a travel ban from Brazil.

The highest daily toll before Tuesday had been 881 deaths on May 12. The pandemic has killed at least 17,971 people in Brazil, according to the Health Ministry.

 

Brazil overtook Britain on Monday to become the country with the third-highest number of confirmed infections, behind Russia and the United States. Brazil’s confirmed cases also jumped by a record 17,408 on Tuesday, for a total of 271,628 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Bolsonaro, an ideological ally of Trump, has been criticized for his handling of the outbreak, such as opposition to restrictions on the movement he sees as too damaging to the economy.

Bolsonaro said Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello would issue new guidelines on Wednesday expanding the recommended use of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

Two trained doctors have resigned as Health Minister in the past month as Bolsonaro defies public health expert advice.

Bolsonaro told website Blog do Magno that Pazuello, an active-duty army general, would sign the new chloroquine guidelines and keep the top job for now. Bolsonaro added that his mother is 93 years old, and he keeps a box of chloroquine on hand should she need it.

Trump, who announced on Monday he was taking chloroquine preventively, told reporters on Tuesday: “I don’t want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it.”

Pan American Health Organization officials said in a virtual briefing they were concerned about the virus’ spread in the tri-border area of the Amazon between Colombia, Peru and Brazil. They urged special measures to protect vulnerable populations among the indigenous, poor and racial minorities.

...
