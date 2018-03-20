search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Multiple people shot at US school, campus on lockdown: report

REUTERS
Published Mar 20, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, about 70 miles (110 km) south of Washington.
The sheriff's office confirmed an incident at the school and urged parents in a Twitter post not to approach the campus. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The sheriff's office confirmed an incident at the school and urged parents in a Twitter post not to approach the campus. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

New York: Several people were shot at a Maryland high school on Tuesday, local news media reported, after school officials confirmed the campus was on lockdown and the incident had been "contained."

Multiple people were shot and their condition was not yet clear, ABC News reported, citing the St Mary's County sheriff.

 

The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, about 70 miles (110 km) south of Washington.

The sheriff's office confirmed an incident at the school and urged parents in a Twitter post not to approach the campus. Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were heading to the school, the agency said.

It occurred amid a re-energized national debate over school shootings in the United States following an attack on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 students and faculty.

The shooting came four days before the March For Our Lives - partly organized by student survivors of the Parkland rampage - takes place in Washington to urge lawmakers to pass tighter gun control laws.

A student who said his name was Jonathan Freese said in a telephone interview on CNN that he had been on lockdown with classmates for nearly an hour, but he did not hear gunshots himself. The interview ended as police came to his classroom door.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he was monitoring events at the school. "Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders," he said in a statement.

Tags: school shooting, shooting
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising number of people in US are getting high on bug spray

Authorities fear that even if this trend stops, another similar one will soon emerge (Photo: Pixabay)
 

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

While people don’t exist in a Facebook-only vacuum, it is possible that bogus information users saw on the site could later be reinforced by the ‘rabbit hole’ of clicks and conspiracy sites on the broader internet. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

World Oral Health Day 2018: Tooth health may indicate diabetes risk

Dental exams may provide a way to identify someone at risk for developing diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shriya Saran's husband woos her with Hindi speech as he turns desi at Udaipur wedding

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos of Shriya Saran's wedding.
 

Woman dies following acupuncture therapy that involves getting stung by bees

The woman’s death raises questions about the procedure (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Shami’s uncle makes this big statement about Jahan

"We told her (Hasin Jahan) we want to sort it out with her and her lawyer but she wanted properties to be purchased on her name immediately. She might have even got rid of Shami, you never know," said Mohammed Shami's uncle Khurshid Ahmed. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

While people don’t exist in a Facebook-only vacuum, it is possible that bogus information users saw on the site could later be reinforced by the ‘rabbit hole’ of clicks and conspiracy sites on the broader internet. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Get tough: Trump plans to tackle drug addiction in US with death penalty

Trump said that he was working with Congress to find USD 6 billion in new funding for 2018 and 2019 to fight the opioid crisis. The plan will also seek to cut opioid. (Photo: File)

Anti H-1B posters come up in US metro stations ahead of application season

Despite the insistence that the campaign was not anti-H-1B, Indian-American groups have slammed Progressives for Immigration Reform and described these posters on BART stations in San Francisco as deeply problematic. (Representational Image)

Trump keeps up attack on escalating Russia probe, claims 'witch hunt' by Mueller

'Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?', US president Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday. (Photo: File)

UK, US slam Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham