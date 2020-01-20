World America 20 Jan 2020 2 dead, 15 reportedl ...
World, America

2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Missouri shooting

AP
Published Jan 20, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 5:46 pm IST
Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot
Representational image
 Representational image

Kansas City: Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and 15 people were reportedly injured in a shooting.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday, Kansas City police said at a press conference at the scene. A police spokesman said responding officers found a chaotic scene and had to call in help from around the city. Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot.

 

Police believe the shooter is one of the deceased. The spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The shooter was shot by an armed security guard, police said.

During the investigation, police heard that people at least 15 were showing up to local hospitals with injuries from the shooting. At least three people were in critical condition, police said.

The scene was near US Highway 40. KSHB-TV, which had a reporter at the scene, identified the bar outside which the shooting took place as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club's page advertised Sunday night's Sold Out Sundays event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs                featured on the event's artwork                beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

...
Tags: missouri


Latest From World

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

Protesters march during a demonstration in Lyon, central France. AP photo

Relief to Paris commuters as transport strike eases

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, right, shakes hands with Philippine diplomat Rosario Manalo, a member of the Independent Commission of Enquiry for Rakhine State, at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday. AP photo

Myanmar security forces committed war crime: Probe

A traveller wears a face mask as he walks outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing on Monday. AP photo

China viral pneumonia cases cross 200



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death

With his typical dramatic flourish, Trump recounted the scene as he monitored the strikes from the White House Situation Room when Soleimani was killed. (Photo: File | AP)

Trump impeachment unlawful bid to overturn people's vote: White House lawyers

In a 228-193 vote on January 15, which was mainly on party lines, the House appointed seven impeachment managers who will argue the Democrats' case for removing Trump from the office of the US President (Photo | AFP)

Trump details Iran General Soleimani's final moments

President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he stands with his son Barron Trump, right, on the top of the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Flordia. AP photo

Supreme leader of Iran not so supreme lately: Trump

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers his sermons of Friday prayers at the Tehran University campus in Tehran. AP photo

Special Prosecutor in Bill Clinton impeachment Ken Starr will now defend Donald Trump

Ken Starr (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham