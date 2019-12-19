World America 19 Dec 2019 Impeached US Prez Do ...
World, America

Impeached US Prez Donald Trump says Democrats ‘consumed with hatred’

AFP
Published Dec 19, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Trump said the Democratic Party was 'trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.'
Trump will now stand trial in the Senate, where his Republicans hold a solid majority and are expected to exonerate him. (Photo: File)
 Trump will now stand trial in the Senate, where his Republicans hold a solid majority and are expected to exonerate him. (Photo: File)

Battle Creek: US President Donald Trump railed against a Democratic Party “consumed with hatred” after he was impeached Wednesday for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

"While we're creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical Left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what's going on," the Republican leader seethed at campaign rally in the state. "These people are crazy."

 

Trump said the Democratic Party, which controls the House of Representatives where the votes took place, was "trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans."

Democrats said they had "no choice" but to formally charge the Republican president, whose impeachment along stark party lines places an indelible stain on his record while driving a spike ever deeper into the US political divide. "What is at risk here is the very idea of America," said Adam Schiff, the lawmaker who headed the impeachment inquiry, ahead of the vote.

Trump will now stand trial in the Senate, where his Republicans hold a solid majority and are expected to exonerate him.

The House vote came four months after a whistleblower blew open the scandal of Trump pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate his potential White House challenger in 2020, the veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Despite testimony from 17 officials that Trump leveraged his office for domestic politic gain, the president maintained his innocence throughout the impeachment inquiry — furiously denouncing it as a "witch hunt," an "attempted coup" and on Wednesday as an "assault on America."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, white house, trump impeachment, 2020 us presidential elections
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

'Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. (Photo: File)

‘One of the most shameful political episodes’: White House on Trump impeachment

Musharraf’s supporters have held small rallies across the country in his support since the court sentenced him to death after finding him guilty of imposing an emergency in violation of the constitution. (Photo: File)

‘Personal vendetta against me’: Ex-Pakistan president Musharraf on his death sentence

Pompeo along with the Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the talks. (Photo: Twitter)

'Honour Indian democracy, they have robust debate': US on Citizenship law

(Photo: File)

Donald Trump impeached by US House for abuse of power, faces Senate test



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Honour Indian democracy, they have robust debate': US on Citizenship law

Pompeo along with the Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the talks. (Photo: Twitter)

Donald Trump impeached by US House for abuse of power, faces Senate test

(Photo: File)

India emerges third in global research output

The global research output, as measured by peer-reviewed science and engineering (S&E) journal articles and conference papers, grew about four per cent annually over the last 10 years.

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)

Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station, hopes defence ties will strengthen

“Visited the Naval Air Station Oceana, Norfolk in the USA and observed a static display, and also F/A-18E flight demonstration,” Singh said in a tweet on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | @rajnathsingh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham