search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Pakistan doesn't do 'a damn thing' for US, says Donald Trump

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2018, 8:39 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 8:39 am IST
In Sep, Trump administration cancelled USD 300 mn in military aid to Pak for not doing enough against terror groups active on its soil.
Trump also said that he has plans to visit Iraq and Afghanistan to meet American troops stationed there. (Photo: File)
 Trump also said that he has plans to visit Iraq and Afghanistan to meet American troops stationed there. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his administration's decision to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan, saying the country does not do "a damn thing" for the US and its government had helped Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden hide near its garrison city.

Referring to Laden and his former compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, Donald Trump in an interview to Fox News said, "You know, living - think of this - living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don't know, I've seen nicer."

 

The compound was demolished shortly after US Naval Special Warfare Development Group forces, in a daring helicopter raid, killed Laden there in 2011.

"But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there," he added.

"And we give Pakistan USD 1.3 billion a year. ... (Laden] lived in Pakistan, we're supporting Pakistan, we're giving them USD 1.3 billion a year -- which we don't give them anymore, by the way, I ended it because they don't do anything for us, they don't do a damn thing for us," he said.

The ties between the two countries strained after Trump, while announcing his Afghanistan and South Asia policy in August last year, hit out at Pakistan for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan and warned Islamabad that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.

In September, the Trump administration cancelled USD 300 million in military aid to Islamabad for not doing enough against terror groups active on its soil.

Trump also said that he has plans to visit Iraq and Afghanistan to meet American troops stationed there.

"Well, I think you will see that happen. There are things that are being planned. We don't want to talk about it because of -- obviously because of security reasons and everything else," he said.

Trump has been criticized by his political opponents for not visiting either Afghanistan or Iraq in the first two years of his presidency.

...
Tags: donald trump, us military aid to pakistan, al qaeda, osama bin laden, trump administration
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Teenager dies after inhaling deodorant spray while covering his head with towel

He became hyperactive and went into cardiac arrest (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google Pixel 3 Lite images and key specifications leaked

(Photo credit: Rozetked)
 

Australia vs India: Mitchell Johnson takes dig at Virat Kohli's 'sledge-free' remark

The Australian cricket is going through a massive restructuring and the "win at all costs" strategy employed by teams of yesteryears, is not being encouraged anymore. (Photo: AP)
 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump says US to report who killed Khashoggi in ‘next two days’

President Donald Trump said Saturday, following reports that the CIA had held Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible. (Photo: File)

CIA concludes Saudi Crown Prince behind Khashoggi’s killing: report

A man holds poster showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of journalist writer Jamal Khashoggi, describing the prince as 'assassin' and Khashoggi as 'martyr' during funeral prayers in absentia for Khashoggi. (Photo: AP)

'Unprecedented': Newly assertive Melania Trump shakes up White House

Ricardel had reportedly rowed with Melania Trump's staff over seating allocations on the plane taking the first lady on an Africa tour in October. She was also blamed for negative news coverage. (Photo: AFP)

California wildfires: At least 66 dead, over 600 missing, Trump set to visit

Investigators on Thursday collected DNA samples from relatives to help identify victims as hundreds of rescue personel and sniffer dogs worked to locate more victims. (Photo: AP)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange charged in US

The exact nature of the charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was not immediately known. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham