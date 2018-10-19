search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

He's my kind of guy: Trump praises Montana congressman who assaulted reporter

AFP
Published Oct 19, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Trump urged people to vote for Gianforte, describing him as 'incredible Montana leader' and 'one of most respected people in Congress.'
Congressman Greg Gianforte (left) speaks as President Donald Trump stands right during a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Missoula, Montana. (Photo: AP)
 Congressman Greg Gianforte (left) speaks as President Donald Trump stands right during a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Missoula, Montana. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised a US congressman who assaulted a reporter, making light of the attack.

Greg Gianforte was sentenced to six months of deferred jail time, 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management sessions and USD 385 in fines and court fees for the misdemeanor assault that propelled him and his congressional race into the national spotlight last year.

 

Trump's remarks at a rally in Montana come amid an international outcry over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who has been missing since entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, whom the president has said is likely dead.

At the rally, Trump urged people to vote for Gianforte, describing him as "an incredible Montana leader" and "one of the most respected people in Congress."

"By the way, never wrestle him," Trump said, referring to Gianforte's assault on The Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. "Any guy that can do a body slam -- he's my kind of, he's my guy."

Trump said he originally thought the assault -- which took place on the eve of his election -- might hurt Gianforte's chances.

"Then I said, 'Well wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well, I think it might help him.' And it did," the president said.

The Guardian US editor John Mulholland took aim at Trump's remarks.

"To celebrate an attack on a journalist who was simply doing his job is an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has taken an oath to defend it," he said, referring to the amendment to the US constitution that guarantees freedom of the press.

"In the aftermath of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, it runs the risk of inviting other assaults on journalists both here and across the world where they often face far greater threats," Mulholland said.

Riyadh is suspected of murdering Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US permanent resident whose writings have been critical of powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump, who frequently criticizes what he terms the "fake news media" and has repeatedly described news organizations as the "enemy of the people," has been accused of setting a tone that condones abuses against journalists in other countries.

Tags: donald trump, congressman assaults reporter, jamal khashoggi, journalist missing, greg gianforte
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Couple visits 6 Disney parks in 1 day

Couple visits 6 Disney parks in the US in 1 day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion turns eco-friendly through Toile

Founders Farheen Rahman and Priti Jain say eco fashion is a lifestyle not only limited to clothing.
 

Indian-American awarded at White House for combating human trafficking

Minal Patel Davis, special advisor on human trafficking to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, received the ‘Presidential Medal for Combating Human Trafficking’ in the White House last week. (Photo: City of Houston/Twitter)
 

Schoolboy turns into 'demon from The Exorcist' because of brain disorder

After a year of visiting baffled doctors and mental health services, William was diagnosed with probable paediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS). (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus review: Yet another classy Nokia on a budget

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is a very classy and bears a rock solid Nokia-style exterior.
 

Regular yoga practice can improve sperm DNA quality, says study

Unhealthy social, eating habits, along with sedentary lifestyle, excessive use of mobile phones, obesity all contribute to oxidative stress and DNA damage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US opens federal investigation into Catholic Church sexual abuse

The federal prosecutor's office in Philadelphia, which is in charge of the investigation, said that 'the US Department of Justice generally does not confirm, deny or otherwise comment on the existence or non-existence of an investigation'. (Representational Image)

Trump says missing Saudi journalist likely dead, warns of 'severe' response

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago, amid persistent reports he was killed inside. (Photo: AFP)

Over 60 thousand Indians received Green Cards in 2017: DHS

Under the current regulation, skilled immigrants from India need to wait anywhere between 25-92 years for a Green Card due to per-country limits. (Photo: FIle | AFP)

Trump denies covering for ally Saudi Arabia in case of missing journalist

The US president has been on the defensive ever since Khashoggi -- a US resident and Washington Post contributor who had been critical of powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- vanished on October 2 after visiting the Istanbul consulate. (Photo: File | AFP)

Trump govt plans to 'revise definition of employment' under H-1B visas

The Department of Homeland Security will also 'revise the definition' of employment and employer-employee relationship to 'better protect' US workers and wages. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham