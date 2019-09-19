World America 19 Sep 2019 Dialogue between Ind ...
World, America

Dialogue between India, Pak 'essential element' to resolve dispute: UN Chief

ANI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
‘I go on with a clear opinion that human rights must be fully respected in the territory,’ United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres added.
Antonio Guterres's statement came ahead of the UN General Assembly session where Pakistan has said that it would raise the issue of Kashmir. The country is rattled by the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 Antonio Guterres's statement came ahead of the UN General Assembly session where Pakistan has said that it would raise the issue of Kashmir. The country is rattled by the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

New York: United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an "absolutely essential element" for resolving the Kashmir dispute, while adding that his "good officers" are available for the same if the two neighboring countries ask for it.

Responding to a question regarding the lockdown in the region following the abrogation of Article 370, Guterres said, "Well, our capacity is related to good offices, and good offices can only be implemented when the parties accept it. And, on the other hand, it relates to advocacy, and the advocacy was expressed and will be maintained."

 

"I go on with a clear opinion that human rights must be fully respected in the territory, and I go on with the clear opinion that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an absolutely essential element for the solution of the problem," he added.

Guterres's statement came ahead of the UN General Assembly session where Pakistan has said that it would raise the issue of Kashmir. The country is rattled by the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its "internal matter" - a stance that has been supported by a number of countries in the world, including the SAARC countries.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: united nations, jammu and kashmir, pakistan, article 370, conflict
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From World

NASA is validating, analysing and reviewing the images. It was near lunar dusk when the orbiter passed over, meaning large parts of the area were in shadow, the report said. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

NASA lunar orbiter reviews images of Chandrayaan-2's landing site': report

A bill recently introduced in the US Congress would call for sanctions on any Chinese official who interferes with Tibetan Buddhist succession practices. (Photo: File | Representational)

US draws red line for China to handpick next Dalai Lama

Argentina’s Senate unanimously approved a law on Wednesday that will increase state funds dedicated to fighting hunger and improving nutrition as the country grapples with stifling inflation and increased poverty. (Photo: AFP)

Argentine Senate approves emergency food law as crisis worsens

European parliamentarians Ryszard Czarnecki and Fulvio Martusciello have backed India on the Kashmir issue during a special debate of the plenary of the European Parliament by describing it a great democracy and slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists. (Photo: Twitter/ EuroParl_EN)

‘Terrorists didn't land from moon’: European lawmakers take a jibe at Pak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA lunar orbiter reviews images of Chandrayaan-2's landing site': report

NASA is validating, analysing and reviewing the images. It was near lunar dusk when the orbiter passed over, meaning large parts of the area were in shadow, the report said. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 

PF interest not credited? Know when you will get it

At present, the EPFO is settling Provident Fund (PF) withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate.
 

Inshallah will be made but at least not with me: Salman Khan

Salman Khan.
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk mileage: Claimed vs real

In June FCA India introduced the Jeep Compass Trailhawk with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine.
 

Mind-blowing iPhone X Fold suddenly starts taking shape

The Cupertino-based smartphone brand has published a detailed listing about an upcoming device that has been dubbed the iPhone X Fold.
 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Watch: Shocking ad showing children fleeing evokes US school shooting horror

An association formed by victims' relatives after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook school in the United States has posted a shocking ad featuring children fleeing at the sound of gunfire. (Photo: video screengrab/ SandyHookPromise)

'Fry egg on that wall': Trump touts design, signs wall during US-Mexico border visit

President Donald Trump showed off a section of wall along the US border with Mexico on Wednesday in a bid to illustrate his commitment to crack down on illegal border crossings as he raises money in California for his re-election campaign. (Photo: AP)

‘Racist, dumb’: Justin Trudeau apologises for brownface makeup

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a fervent advocate of the multiculturalism integral to Canadian identity, apologised on Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a party at a school where he taught 18 years ago. (Photo: File)

Flavoured e-cigarettes banned over vaping concerns in New York

The ban comes into force with immediate effect. Michigan became the first state to declare a ban earlier this month, but that law has yet to be implemented. (Photo: AP | Representative)

'Save your praise, take action on climate change': Greta Thunberg

'Please save your praise. We don’t want it,' Thunberg told the Senate Climate Change Task Force. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham