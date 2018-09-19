search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

With Trump, it was ‘least impressive sex’ I'd ever had: Stormy Daniels

AFP
Published Sep 19, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 8:49 am IST
In her book, 'Full Disclosure', Daniels also provides graphic description of Trump's genitalia.
Stormy Daniels claims to have had a sexual liason with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006. (Photo: File)
 Stormy Daniels claims to have had a sexual liason with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006. (Photo: File)

Washington: Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have slept with Donald Trump over a decade ago, says in her upcoming tell-all book that it may have been the "least impressive sex" she'd ever had, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

In her book, "Full Disclosure", Daniels also provides a graphic description of Trump's genitalia, including a reference to a toadstool-shaped character on the Mario Kart videogame, the British newspaper said.

 

The Guardian said it had obtained a copy of the book ahead of its publication on October 2, a month ahead of the key US midterm elections.

Trump has denied the affair but his lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations linked to USD 130,000 in "hush money" he paid Daniels shortly before the November 2016 presidential election.

Daniels claims to have had a sexual liason with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006, around the time that the reality television star's wife, Melania, had given birth to their son Barron.

In the book, she describes seeing Trump for the first time at the golf tournament.

"He had a red cap, a Trump crest as a placeholder for the MAGA slogan not one of us could see coming," Daniels writes.

She said they had sex in Trump's penthouse after one of his bodyguards invited her to have dinner with the real estate tycoon.

"It may have been the least impressive sex I'd ever had, but clearly, he didn't share that opinion," she writes.

In the book, Daniels also recounts her mounting disbelief in 2016 as Trump closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, The Guardian said.

"It will never happen, I would say," Daniel writes. "He doesn't even want to be president."

Daniels said she remained in touch with Trump over the next year in the hope he would get her on his reality television show, The Apprentice.

She said Trump even suggested that he would allow her to cheat to remain on the show for more episodes.

"He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 per cent his idea," The Guardian quoted her as saying in the book.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, tweeted following The Guardian report that the "most important thing about (the book) is not the description of her sex with Mr. Trump."

"It is instead her description of her life and role as a modern woman unafraid to speak truth to power," Avenatti said.

Tags: stormy daniels, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive: No truth to Aamir Khan, Big B’s Thugs Of Hindostan trailer being lengthy

Thugs Of Hindostan logo
 

Tears, a sword and a mishit: 5 great India-Pakistan cricket clashes

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in what could be an emotionally charged Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Pak PM Imran Khan to arrive in UAE today?

There has been some unconfirmed reports from the Pakistan camp that their former skipper and the newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to witness the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 encounter. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Live streaming, telecast, match-timing and more

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan in their group stage clash of the Asia Cup 2018 on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Mother's trauma impacts newborn's weight

Only women who had both a history of trauma and higher levels of cortisol secretion experienced lower birth weights; trauma alone was not sufficient. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

We trust people with similar accents, says study

They also discovered that different regions of the brain are activated to analyse whether to believe what's being said by "in-group" and "out-group" members. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump orders declassification of more Russia-related probe documents

Trump also ordered the release of FBI interview reports with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr related to the Russia probe, and FBI interview reports related to the Page surveillance warrant applications. (Photo: File)

Farrow took advantage of '#MeToo’

Allen claimed that Farrow ‘coached’ her daughter into making the claims.

Hurricane Florence: As floodwaters rise, death toll reaches 14 in North Carolina

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team check cars in a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in NC. (Photo: AP)

Amazon probes leak of confidential customer data by staff

The practice under investigation is a violation of company policy. (Photo: File)

Woman accusing Trump's SC nominee Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct comes forward

The allegation first came to light late last week in the form of a letter that has been in the possession of Sen Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, for some time. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham