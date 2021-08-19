World America 19 Aug 2021 US warns of new outb ...
World, America

US warns of new outbreak of Polio-like illness in children later this year: CDC

ANI
Published Aug 19, 2021, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 2:25 pm IST
AFM is a medical emergency and patients should seek immediate medical care, even in areas with high novel coronavirus incidence
The neurological disease that causes paralysis has surfaced every two years since 2014, with the largest outbreak in 2018 sickening 238 people in 42 states, nearly 95 percent of them children, the release said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The neurological disease that causes paralysis has surfaced every two years since 2014, with the largest outbreak in 2018 sickening 238 people in 42 states, nearly 95 percent of them children, the release said. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: The United States has issued an alert to parents and healthcare providers for an expected outbreak of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in the next four months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a release on Tuesday (local time).

"Parents and doctors should suspect AFM in patients with sudden limb weakness, especially during August through November. Recent respiratory illness or fever and the presence of neck or back pain or any neurologic symptom should heighten their concern," the release said, repeating a warning in the agency's latest "Vital Signs" reports.

 

AFM is a medical emergency and patients should seek immediate medical care, even in areas with high novel coronavirus incidence. Because of physical distancing measures to fight the coronavirus disease, this year's outbreak could be delayed beyond August and in a best case scenario, AFM cases could be fewer than expected, the release said.

The neurological disease that causes paralysis has surfaced every two years since 2014, with the largest outbreak in 2018 sickening 238 people in 42 states, nearly 95 percent of them children, the release said.

 

"Pediatricians and frontline providers in emergency departments and urgent care centers should be prepared to quickly recognize symptoms of AFM and immediately hospitalize patients. Timing is critical at each step - prompt AFM recognition leads to optimal medical management," the release said.

While there is no cure or treatment for the disease, early diagnosis increases the effectiveness of measures to treat symptoms, including physical therapy to help victims regain the use of paralyzed arms and legs, according to the CDC.

...
Tags: acute flaccid myelitis, polio, centers for disease control, medical emergency
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

The Church St Anne is seen completely destroyed by the earthquake in Chardonnieres, Haiti on August 18, 2021. (AFP)

Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 2,189

A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty saloon with images of women defaced using a spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021. (AFP)

Images of women vandalised as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: AP)

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

US President Joe Biden. (AFP Photo)

US freezes $9.5bn of Afghanistan reserves to block Taliban access to funds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 2,189

The Church St Anne is seen completely destroyed by the earthquake in Chardonnieres, Haiti on August 18, 2021. (AFP)

Two dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting in South Florida: Police

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Trump says he was right about 'China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab' remark

India's Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: Dr Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (AP)

US to hold rare second lottery for H-1B visa applicants

The H-1B visa, the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->