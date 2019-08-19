World America 19 Aug 2019 'Large real estate d ...
'Large real estate deal': Donald Trump on buying Greenland

The US military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland.
President Donald Trump says the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark came up in conversations within his administration. (Photo: File)
Washington: President Donald Trump says the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark came up in conversations within his administration and that it's essentially "a large real estate deal."

The semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale. In remarks to reporters on Sunday, Trump cast the possible purchase as a strategic move by the US but not a top priority for his administration.

 

Greenland is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans. The US military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland.

Trump suggested that Greenland is an economic burden for Denmark, saying Denmark loses almost USD700 million a year "carrying it." He also described Denmark as a very good ally and a country that the US protects as it does other portions of the world.

Danish politicians on Friday poured scorn on the notion of selling Greenland to the United States following reports that President Donald Trump had privately discussed the idea of buying the world's biggest island with his advisers.

