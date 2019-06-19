Cricket World Cup 2019

US will start removing 'millions' of illegal migrants next week: Donald Trump

Published Jun 19, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 3:20 am IST
They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to the Immigration and Cus-toms Enforcement agency.
President Donald Trump
 President Donald Trump

Washington: The US will start removing “millions” of illegal migrants next week, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the US. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

 

He added that “Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement,” an apparent reference to a pact by which migrants entering Guatemala must apply for refugee status there, not US.

