search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Allegations of collusion with Russia a ‘hoax created by Democrats’: Trump

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Trump said he wants to get over the investigation in this regard quickly and is fully cooperating with the investigating agencies.
'I believe we've given them 1.4 million pages of documents and haven't used, that I know of, or for the most part, presidential powers or privilege,' Trump said. (Photo: File)
 'I believe we've given them 1.4 million pages of documents and haven't used, that I know of, or for the most part, presidential powers or privilege,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has termed as "hoax created by the Democrats" the allegations of Russian connections by Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump said he wants to get over the investigation in this regard quickly and is fully cooperating with the investigating agencies.

 

"So we are giving tremendous amounts of paper. This was really a hoax created largely by the Democrats as a way of softening the blow of a loss, which is a loss that, frankly, they shouldn’t have had from the standpoint that it’s very easy for them," Trump told reporters during a joint news conference with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"As far as the investigation, nobody has ever been more transparent than me. I have instructed our lawyers -- Be totally transparent."

"I believe we've given them 1.4 million pages of documents and haven't used, that I know of, or for the most part, presidential powers or privilege," he said.

Trump urged for a speedy end to the probe.

"So we are hopefully coming to the end. It is a very, very bad thing for our country. But there has been no collusion. They won't find any collusion. It doesn't exist," he said.

Responding to a question on firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller -- who is investigating into the allegations -- or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump said "they are still here".

"As far as the two gentlemen you told me about, they've been saying I'm going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months. And they're still here," he said.

Tags: donald trump, russia probe, 2016 presidential elections, democrats, robert mueller
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6 Avengers edition coming this month

In addition to this new Marvel collaboration, the company has been teasing that the OnePlus 6 will be featuring water-resistant support as well.
 

Hasin Jahan’s allegations are false: Mohammed Shami, brother tell Kolkata police

Hasin Jahan had taken the cricket world by storm after she claimed that Mohammed Shami was having extra-marital affairs and he and his family abused her. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Dogs cannot predict earthquake, says new study

Study suggests series of questions that researchers should use in analysing the evidence that abnormal animal behaviour predicts earthquakes.
 

Check out Xiaomi Mi 6X /Mi A2 in an official promo video: All you need to know

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump reveals direct North Korea contacts, OKs peace talks

Donald Trump says five locations are being considered for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: File)

Starbucks to shut 8,000 US stores on May 29 for racial-bias training

Starbucks said it would make training materials available to the employees of those stores, who are employed by the grocery stores or airports where they are located. (Photo: File/AP)

Former first lady of US Barbara Pierce Bush dies at 92

In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (Photo: AP)

Body of last missing Indian family member found in California river

Sandeep Thottapilly, his wife Soumya, along with their two kids were on a road trip in a maroon Honda Pilot from Portland, Oregon to San Jose in Southern California. (Photo: Facebook)

India tops elections to key UN subsidiary bodies

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said that the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham