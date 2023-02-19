  
World, America

Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine: US

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2023, 8:43 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 10:16 am IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses participants at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023. ( Thomas KIENZLE / AFP)
  US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses participants at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023. ( Thomas KIENZLE / AFP)

Munich [Germany]: The United States is determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Vice President Kamla Harris said on Saturday, according to CNN.

Harris was addressing the audience at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where she cited the evidence against Russia saying, "There is no doubt: These are crimes against humanity."

She also said that all those who have perpetrated these crimes, and their supporters who are complicit in those crimes will also be held accountable.

Harris' announcement on Saturday comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vice president is in Germany as a part of the Biden administration's efforts to show commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and unity among Western allies who have provided billions in aid, funding, and weapons to combat Russia's aggression, reported CNN.

While delivering her speech, Harris read out some evidence that could be used as evidence of Russia's crimes against humanity.

"First, from the starting days of this unprovoked war, we have witnessed Russian forces engage in horrendous atrocities and war crimes," Harris said.

"Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population - gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation. Execution-style killings, beating, and electrocution," she added.
Vice President further said that Russian authorities have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine to Russia, including children.

They have cruelly separated children from their families," CNN reported.

Harris cited evidence of indiscriminate Russian attacks that deliberately targeted civilians, including the bombing of a maternity hospital that killed a pregnant mother and of a theatre in Mariupol, where hundreds were killed.

The vice president also spoke about the horrific incidents in Bucha where many men and women were shot and left to rot in the streets.
Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, in his statement on Saturday mentioned Harris' remarks.

"Based on a careful analysis of the law and available facts, I have determined that members of Russia's forces and other Russian officials have committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Members of Russia's forces have committed execution-style killings of Ukrainian men, women, and children; torture of civilians in detention through beatings, electrocution, and mock executions; rape; and, alongside other Russian officials, have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families," Blinken's statement read.

"We reserve crimes against humanity determinations for the most egregious crimes. Today's determination underlines the staggering extent of the human suffering inflicted by Moscow on the Ukrainian civilian population. This determination also reflects the deep commitment of the United States to holding members of Russia's forces and other Russian officials accountable for their atrocities against the people of Ukraine," the statement added.

