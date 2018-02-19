search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Black Lives Matter: Woman shot dead by police, court awards family USD 37 mn

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Upholding Gaines, 23 and her son Kodi’s civil rights, six female jurors decided that Cpl Royce Ruby was in violation.
Ruby testified saying that it seemed as if Gaines was raising her weapon to shoot and defended the killing adding that ‘there was no choice.’ (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 Ruby testified saying that it seemed as if Gaines was raising her weapon to shoot and defended the killing adding that ‘there was no choice.’ (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)

Korryn Gaines’ family was just awarded USD 37 million in damages by a Baltimore jury.

Gaines, a black Maryland woman was shot dead by a county police in August, 2016 during a standoff. Her 5-year-old son was also injured during the incident, The Washington Post reported.

 

Upholding Gaines, 23 and her son Kodi’s civil rights, six female jurors decided that Cpl Royce Ruby was in violation.  

On 1st August in Randallstown police were serving a warrant for failure to appear in court over a traffic violation case when they kicked down Gaines’ door to find her standing with a shotgun. During the confrontation, country officer Ruby opened fire on Gaines leading to her fatal and sudden death.

Kodi has won USD 32 million and an additional USD 4.5 million was awarded to his toddler sister Karsyn in the civil suit decision.

Balitmore County Attorney Mike Field called the decision “disappointing” in a statement and said that the county was looking at options, including appeal.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson echoed Fields’ comments and went on to justify the shooting saying, "the state's attorney's office reviewed the situation and deemed the shooting justified." He declined to comment further.

"What we want is constitutional policing. We want them to be fair, we want them to have integrity, and we want justice," Dormeus said. "And if they can't do that, they shouldn't be a part of the police force," Gaines' mother, Rhanda Dormeus, told reporters Friday, adding that the police were untruthful in giving their accounts of the threat posed by Gaines.

The police department has made efforts, including beginning training in 2017 to equip officers to deal with incidents involving people with mental health issues.

Ruby testified saying that it seemed as if Gaines was raising her weapon to shoot and defended the killing adding that “there was no choice.”

Ruby, a white police officer, remains on the police force and in fact, has even been promoted to corporal as of 2017.

According to an analysis by the Washington Post, Gaines was one of the 962 Americans killed by police in 2016.

Tags: korryn gaines death, ruby royce, civil rights




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Disha’s alleged diktats for Tiger will make you go WTF, Ayesha also unhappy with her?

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna, rumoured girlfriend and co-star Disha Patani and mother Ayesha at an event.
 

Mercedes' 3100hp hyper'boat' for the sea is a 225kph monster

Housing a 3100hp racing engine in a hull made out of carbon fibre and Kevlar allows this ‘superboat’ to do 225kph on water, which is an outrageous speed on water. (Photo: Mercedes Benz)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

You’ve got mail: Facebook to use postcards to confirm ad buyers live in US

The plan was unveiled a day after special counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians with interfering in the presidential election. (Representational Image)

Laughing asses off in Moscow: Trump on Russia probe sowing US discord

In a flurry of tweets, Trump blamed former president Barack Obama for failing to stop Russia while accusing the FBI of spending ‘too much time trying to prove collusion with the Trump campaign.’ (Photo: File)

13 Russians indicted for tampering 2016 US elections to boost Trump

The charges say that Russians also communicated with 'unwitting individuals' associated with the Trump campaign and other political activists to coordinate activities. (Photo: AP/File)

Steve Bannon grilled for 20 hours in Russia probe

Steve Bannon

Monster under our roof: Foster couple on Florida shooting gunman

Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at his former high school last Wednesday using an AR-15 rifle that he had legally purchased. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham