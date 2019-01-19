search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump to make 'major' announcement on shutdown, border issue

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 8:28 am IST
US President Donald Trump has said he will make a "major" announcement Saturday on the ongoing federal government shutdown.
The shutdown, the longest-ever in US history, is a result of the bitter political divide over border security (Photo:File)
 The shutdown, the longest-ever in US history, is a result of the bitter political divide over border security (Photo:File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he will make a "major" announcement Saturday on the ongoing federal government shutdown and the humanitarian crisis on the country's southern border. No further detail about the announcement was immediately available from the White House.

The shutdown, the longest-ever in US history, is a result of the bitter political divide over border security issue between the Trump-led Republican party and the opposition Democratic party led by the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

 

The Democrats, who now enjoy majority in the House, have refused to approve a legislation approving USD 5.7 billion in federal funding to construct a wall across the US-Mexico border, a poll promise by the Republican president.

"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M. (1:30 am Sunday IST), live from the @WhiteHouse," President Trump tweeted Friday.

Functioning of several key wings of the US government, including Security and State departments, has been paralysed for nearly four weeks now because of the ongoing partial government shutdown. President Trump insists that building a wall is the only solution to protect the nation from a large flow of illegal immigrants and drug smuggling.

The Democrats are opposed to any such funding. After Trump walked out of a meeting at the White House last week, Democrats have refused to come to the negotiation table. Pelosi and the Democratic party argue that such a funding is a wastage of tax payers payer and does not reflect the ethos of American culture.

The divide between the parties has led to some 800,000 federal government employees being rendered without work. The ongoing shutdown on January 12 broke the previous record of 21 days of US government shutdown under the Bill Clinton administration in December 16, 1995 to January 5, 1996.

Besides the border issue, the divide between Trump and Pelosi deepened after he denied her a military plane for an "excursion" to Brussels and war-torn Afghanistan, a tit-for-tat retaliation after the House Speaker asked the president to reschedule his annual State of the Union address slated for January 29.

Pelosi, who is third in line to the presidency, had made the suggestion citing security reasons triggered by the shutdown that has entered its 28th day. The House Speaker Friday accused Trump of endangering the lives of US nationals by revealing to the world about her secretive trip to Afghanistan.

She told reporters that "any time anyone with a bright light, of the presence of a high-level, or any level of Congressional Delegation in a region, you've heightened the danger. And this was a high power."

However, Trump had alleged that Pelosi and her Congressional delegation was headed on an "excursion" trip.

“Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the country with other Democrats on a seven-day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid. Also, could somebody please explain to Nancy & her “big donors” in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in!” Trump tweeted.

The White House denied Pelosi's allegations, with as senior administration official saying, “When the speaker of the house and about 20 others from Capitol Hill decide to book their own commercial flights to Afghanistan, the world is going to find out.

The idea we would leak anything that would put the safety and security of any American at risk is a flat out lie.". Pelosi later told reporters that she has abandoned her trip to Afghanistan.

...
Tags: donald trump, nancy pelosi, democrats, republicans, elections
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Multilateralism is needed to address global challenges: UN chief

The secretary general said the UN needs to demonstrate through concrete solutions. (Photo:File)

US, India in talks over strategic missile defence cooperation: Pentagon

The Pentagon's announcement in the 81-page 'Missile Defence Review' report released by President Donald Trump gains significance in view of India placing a USD 5 billion order to purchase S-400 air defence system from Russia, for which the US had publicly expressed its displeasure. (Photo: File)

Due to govt shutdown, Trump postpones House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's foreign trip

'In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump ordered lawyer to lie, says Report

President of the United States Donald Trump

High drama, few results as Trump warns of 'long' shutdown

Pelosi is refusing money for the wall they view as ineffective and immoral (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham