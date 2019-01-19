search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Haven't received requests to launch criminal probe into Khashoggi's murder: UN

ANI
Published Jan 19, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
The UN chief underlined that the Human Rights Council has the power to investigate Khashoggi's killing.
Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, went missing on October 2 last year. (Photo:File)
 Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, went missing on October 2 last year. (Photo:File)

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that the world body has not received requests from other countries to initiate a criminal investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Guterres said that he himself does not have the power to launch any criminal probe unless the Security Council provides a mandate that recognises a matter could be a threat to world peace and security.
Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, went missing on October 2 last year after he stepped into Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to collect paperwork that would allow him to get married to his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who later said that he never appeared from the building.
"I don't have the right to launch any investigation, there is huge confusion about what the Secretary-General can and can't do. I do not have the right to launch a criminal investigation myself and no formal criminal investigation was requested to me by any member state," he was quoted by Anadolu News Agency as saying while briefing reporters at the UN headquarters here.
The UN chief underlined that the Human Rights Council has the power to investigate Khashoggi's killing.
"The Human Rights Council has the possibility to take decisions in relation to launching different forms of interaction. There are many instruments the Human Rights Council can use, requested by member states, and I am not in a position to encourage member states. I'm saying these instruments are available," Guterres added.
After presenting several contradictory theories, Saudi Arabia acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate premises in what the country's then Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir had described as a "rogue operation" led by two officials - the Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmad Al-Assiri and the Royal Court Adviser Saud al-Qahtani - who have since been sacked.
Last December, UN Human Rights Chief Michele Bachelet said that the murder of the Saudi scribe does require an international investigation.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia held the initial hearing in the Khashoggi murder case, wherein the public prosecutor sought the death penalty for five of the 11 accused for their alleged direct involvement in the murder.
Investigations into Khashoggi's killing are still going on in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Furthermore, a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) report inferred the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to be behind the scribe's death - the allegations of which have been repeatedly and strongly refuted by Riyadh.

...
Tags: jamal khashoggi, united nations, antonio guterres
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
 

Show of the month: Super Blood Wolf Moon ahead

As many as 2.8bln people may see the eclipse from the Western Hemisphere, Europe, West Africa and northernmost Russia.
 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump to make 'major' announcement on shutdown, border issue

The shutdown, the longest-ever in US history, is a result of the bitter political divide over border security (Photo:File)

Trump to meet Kim Jong-un again in February: White House

The two leaders had met on June 12 last year in Singapore for the first summit.(Photo:File)

Trump, Pence lend support to thousands at anti-abortion demo

Thousands of anti-abortion activists rallied in Washington on Friday at the annual March for Life. (Photo:File)

George W Bush treats unpaid secret service personnel to pizza

Former president George W Bush treated his Secret Service detail to pizza to show his appreciation (Photo:File)

Multilateralism is needed to address global challenges: UN chief

The secretary general said the UN needs to demonstrate through concrete solutions. (Photo:File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham