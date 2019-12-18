World America 18 Dec 2019 You've cheapene ...
World, America

You've cheapened importance of very ugly word, impeachment: Trump tells Pelosi

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 9:15 am IST
The letter came a day before the House is set to vote on his impeachment.
The US President accused the Speaker of violating her oath of office by proceeding ahead with the "invalid impeachment." (Photo: File)
 The US President accused the Speaker of violating her oath of office by proceeding ahead with the "invalid impeachment." (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time), in a scathing letter to House of Representative speaker, Nancy Pelosi strongly protested against the "partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats".

Stressing that the Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognisable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence, the US President in his six-page letter to Pelosi said, "They include no crimes, no misdemeanours, and no offences whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!"

 

The letter came a day before the House is set to vote on his impeachment.

The US President accused the Speaker of violating her oath of office by proceeding ahead with the "invalid impeachment."

"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy," he said.

Trump also denied the charge of "abused of power" terming it "a completely disingenuous, meritless, and baseless invention of your imagination." About the second claim of "Obstruction of Congress", the US President termed it "preposterous and dangerous".

The US President accused Pelosi of turning a policy disagreement between two branches of government into an impeachable offence.

"You know full well that Vice President Biden used his office and USD 1 billion dollars of US aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was digging into the company paying his son millions of dollars. You know this because Biden bragged about it on video," Trump said in a letter put up by White House on its website.

Mentioning several works done during his tenure as President, Trump said, "You and your party are desperate to distract from America's extraordinary economy, incredible jobs boom, record stock market, soaring confidence, and flourishing citizens."

"There is nothing I would rather do than stop referring to your party as the Do-Nothing Democrats. Unfortunately, I don't know that you will ever give me a chance to do so," he said.

"Your Speakership and your party are held hostage by your most deranged and radical representatives of the far left. Each one of your members lives in fear of a socialist primary challenger--this is what is driving impeachment," he added.

Trump further said he has no doubt that American people will hold "you and the democrats fully responsible in 2020 election."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, nancy pelosi, trump impeachment, 2020 us presidential elections
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a big majority in Thursday's general election on a promise to

Will work '24 hours a day, flat out' to make Brexit happen: Boris Johnson

Biden, 77, is one of 15 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to run against Republican US President Donald Trump next year in a battle in which the incumbent and the top three of his would-be opponents are all septuagenarians. (Photo: File)

Joe Biden, 77, is healthy and fit to serve as US president, his doctor says

Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000. (Photo: File)

Infosys to pay California USD 8,00,000 over foreign workers’ visas, tax fraud



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Joe Biden, 77, is healthy and fit to serve as US president, his doctor says

Biden, 77, is one of 15 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to run against Republican US President Donald Trump next year in a battle in which the incumbent and the top three of his would-be opponents are all septuagenarians. (Photo: File)

Infosys to pay California USD 8,00,000 over foreign workers’ visas, tax fraud

Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000. (Photo: File)

'Watching very closely': Donald Trump on deadline for North Korea talks

The negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been largely stalled since the collapse of a February summit in Hanoi between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: File)

‘Urge protestors to refrain from violence’: US on Citizenship Act clashes

Protests have taken place in several parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was approved by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session. (Photo: PTI)

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham