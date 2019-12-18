World America 18 Dec 2019 Infosys to pay Calif ...
Infosys to pay California USD 8,00,000 over foreign workers’ visas, tax fraud

AP
Published Dec 18, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 8:44 am IST
The company has annual revenue of USD 11 billion, and Becerra said the settlement covers California’s losses.
Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000. (Photo: File)
 Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000. (Photo: File)

California: California has settled with an India-based technology company that it accuses of misclassifying foreign workers and related tax fraud, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000.

 

The company brought in workers using the wrong visas to underpay them and avoid paying California payroll taxes such as unemployment insurance, disability insurance and employment training taxes, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a news release.

About 500 Infosys employees were working in California on company-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas from 2006 and 2017, the state said. Aside from paying state taxes, H-1B visas also require employers to pay workers the local prevailing wage and can be challenging to obtain because there are a limited number available each year.

The settlement “shows that attempting to evade California law doesn’t pay,” Becerra said in a statement.

Infosys officials did not respond to telephone and emailed requests seeking comment.

A whistleblower who brought the allegations to the attention of state officials will receive 15 per cent of the settlement under state law.

 

