World America 18 Oct 2019 Donald Trump's ...
World, America

Donald Trump's golf club in Florida to host next G-7 summit

AFP
Published Oct 18, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 9:41 am IST
The site chosen by administration -- among 12 different US venues -- for gathering next June is Trump National Doral Golf Club, in Miami.
The next summit of G7 leaders is due to take place in the United States, and Trump had suggested at the most recent gathering, in Biarritz, France in August, that it could be hosted it at one of his golf clubs. (Photo: File)
 The next summit of G7 leaders is due to take place in the United States, and Trump had suggested at the most recent gathering, in Biarritz, France in August, that it could be hosted it at one of his golf clubs. (Photo: File)

Washington: Next year's G7 summit will take place in one of Donald Trump's Florida golf clubs, the president's acting chief of staff said on Thursday.

The site chosen by the administration -- among 12 different US venues -- for the gathering next June is the Trump National Doral Golf Club, in Miami.

 

"We absolutely believe this is the best place to have it," acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told a press conference at the White House.

The next summit of G7 leaders is due to take place in the United States, and Trump had suggested at the most recent gathering, in Biarritz, France in August, that it could be hosted it at one of his golf clubs -- drawing immediate criticism that he is profiteering from his presidency.

Asked if Trump was aware the choice of venue would inevitably raise accusations of impropriety, Mulvaney said he was -- and decided to go ahead anyway.

"We're going to have it there, and there's going to be folks who will never get over the fact that it's a Trump property. We get that, but we're still going there."

"The president knows exactly that he's going to get these questions and he's simply saying that's fine - I'm willing to take that."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, g-7 summit, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that all of the UK— including Northern Ireland — must leave the bloc’s customs union, which would seem to make border checks and tariffs inevitable. (Photo: FIle)

How Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement with EU differs from May’s rejected deal

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) last year placed Pakistan on a grey list of countries with inadequate controls over terrorism financing. (Photo: File)

Backed by China, Pakistan expects to avert blacklisting over terrorism financing

The IMF on Tuesday trimmed India's growth forecast by 90 basic points to 6.1 per cent. This is second downward revision in seven months and in total 120 basis points reduction. (Photo: FIle)

India worked on fundamentals, certain issues need to be addressed: IMF

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shake hands as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, to depart en route to Turkey.(Photo: AP)

I won’t meet Mike Pence: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

India worked on fundamentals, certain issues need to be addressed: IMF

The IMF on Tuesday trimmed India's growth forecast by 90 basic points to 6.1 per cent. This is second downward revision in seven months and in total 120 basis points reduction. (Photo: FIle)

In a first, Mexico deports 311 Indians

The Indian nationals, who did not have a condition of regular stay in the country, were deported from the Toluca City International Airport on a Boeing 747 aircraft to New Delhi. (Photo: File | Representational)

Hard-working, effective leader: Obama urges voters to back Trudeau for another term

More US sanctions on Turkey if no ceasefire: US Treasury Secretary

The United States is prepared to ratchet up economic pressure on Turkey if it does not agree to cease its offensive in northern Syria, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Indian ambassador briefs US lawmakers on ground situation in Kashmir

India's ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday briefed lawmakers on the situation in Kashmir and the steps taken to maintain peace after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was abrogated. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham