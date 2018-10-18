search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump govt plans to 'revise definition of employment' under H-1B visas

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2018, 11:42 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 11:42 am IST
The Trump administration has said it is planning to 'revise' the definition of employment and specialty occupations under the H-1B visas.
The Department of Homeland Security will also 'revise the definition' of employment and employer-employee relationship to 'better protect' US workers and wages. (Photo: File)
 The Department of Homeland Security will also 'revise the definition' of employment and employer-employee relationship to 'better protect' US workers and wages. (Photo: File)

Washington: The Trump administration has said it is planning to "revise" the definition of employment and specialty occupations under the H-1B visas, a move which will have a detrimental impact on Indian IT companies and small and medium-sized contractual firms mostly owned by Indian-Americans. 

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. 

 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to come out with its new proposal by January, 2019.

It will "propose to revise the definition of specialty occupation" to increase focus on obtaining the best and the brightest foreign nationals via the H-1B programme. It will also "revise the definition" of employment and employer-employee relationship to "better protect" US workers and wages, the DHS said.

Such a move, which is part of the Unified Fall Agenda of the Trump administration, will have a detrimental impact on the functioning of Indian IT companies in the US and also small and medium-sized contractual companies in the IT sector, which are mostly owned by Indian-Americans.

In addition, the DHS will propose additional requirements designed to ensure employers pay appropriate wages to H-1B visa holders, the administration said. The DHS reiterated that it was proposing to remove from its regulations certain H-4 spouses of H-1B non-immigrants as a class of aliens eligible for employment authorisation.

Th H-4 visas are issued by the USCIS to immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the holders of H-1B visa.

The DHS said it was also finalising its interim regulation governing petitions filed on behalf of alien workers subject to the annual numerical limitations applicable to the H-1B non-immigrant classification. This rule precludes an individual from filing duplicate petitions on behalf of the same alien temporary worker. The rule also makes accommodations for petitioners to create a more efficient filing process for H-1B petitions subject to the annual numerical limitation.

Observing that the demand for H-1B visas has often exceeded the numerical limitation, the DHS said it was proposing to establish an electronic registration programme for such applications. This will allow USCIS to more efficiently manage the intake and lottery process for these H-1B petitions, it said.

The Trump administration is reviewing the H-1B visa policy that it thinks is being misused by companies to replace American workers. The administration has said publicly and also in its court filing that it wants to revoke work permits to H4 visa holders, a significant majority of whom are Indian-Americans and women.

The move will have a major impact on Indian women as they are the major beneficiary of the Obama-era rule.

Tags: h-1b visa, trump administration, us citizenship and immigration services, h-4 visa
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dussehra 2018: Messages and wishes to send your loved ones

Indian artists dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (L) Sita (C) and Laxman (R) perform the Ramleela ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, on October 15, 2018.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Prithvi Shaw gets sledged by Mohammed Siraj; here's how he responded

Shaw was recently seen in action for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Hyderabad here on Wednesday, where he scored a match-winning knock of 61 runs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US calls for separate trade agreements with European Union, Japan, UK

The move follows the Trump administration's renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico and its push to correct what Trump maintains is an unbalanced trade picture. (Photo: AP | File)

At least 30 killed by Hurricane Michael as storm moves through US

The powerful Category 4 storm, which originally made landfall along Florida's Gulf of Mexico coastline with winds of up to 155 miles (250 kilometres) an hour, also left one person dead in Georgia, three in North Carolina and six in Virginia.(Photo: AP | File)

Arrest, detain and deport: Donald Trump on people entering US illegally

Trump said his administration has informed the three countries - Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador - that America will stop all payments to them if they allow their citizens to enter the US. (Photo: File)

Suspect in journalist Khashoggi case had ties with Saudi Crown Prince: Report

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national who criticized policies of Salman's son Crown Prince Mohammed, has not been seen since Oct 2, when he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Photo: File)

Saudi King Salman agree on necessity for probe

Jamal Khashoggi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham