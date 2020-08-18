146th Day Of Lockdown

World, America

Vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it: Michelle Obama

AP
Published Aug 18, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Michelle Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Trump presidency, saying he “has had more than enough time to prove his job”
In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention. — AP photo
 In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention. — AP photo

Michelle Obama is warning Americans to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

In remarks that capped off Monday night’s event, Mrs. Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Trump presidency, telling viewers that he “has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.” “He cannot meet this moment,” she said.

 

She added that “if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can.” Mrs. Obama emphasized the need for all Americans to vote, making reference to the voters who stayed home in 2016 and helped deliver Donald Trump the win that year, even as he lost the popular vote.

She says, “We’ve all been suffering the consequences.”

In contrast, she described Biden as a “profoundly decent man” who “knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

 

...
