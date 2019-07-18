Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 18 Jul 2019 US House blocks atte ...
World, America

US House blocks attempt to impeach Trump

ANI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
The votes within the Democrats were split, with 95 Democrats voting to table the resolution while the rest voted against it.
Trump says, 'This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again'. (Photo: File)
 Trump says, 'This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again'. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States on Wednesday blocked a Democratic attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump by a wide margin.

In the first vote that the US Congress has taken towards Trump's impeachment, all Republicans voted against keeping the proposal alive, according to Sputnik.
Introduced by Texan Representative Al Green, the resolution got 332-95 votes. The votes within the Democrats were split, with 95 Democrats voting to table the resolution while the rest voted against it.

 

Experts believe that it is the most direct challenge yet to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has so far cast aside requests to initiate the impeachment.
Trump reacted to the incident and tweeted, "The United States House of Representatives has just overwhelmingly voted to kill the Resolution on Impeachment, 332-95-1. This is perhaps the most ridiculous and time-consuming project I have ever had to work on."

"Impeachment of your President, who has led the greatest economic BOOM in the history of our Country, the best job numbers, biggest tax reduction, rebuilt military and much more, is now OVER. This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again!" he said.

The impeachment bid comes at a time when Trump is under fire for his Twitter outburst against four liberal Democratic Congresswomen. On Sunday, Trump shocked many by asking the lawmakers -- all of whom are People of Colour (POC) -- to return to their "crime-infested, broken" countries. All four are American citizens, initiating a debate regarding racism.

The President's narrative has since been rejected by the four representatives, namely Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, who have labelled it as nothing more than a "distraction" which steers attention away from the problems that the United States is currently facing.

The four Democrats are known to be a few of Trump's strongest critics, having previously slammed the President on his policies regarding immigration, environment, healthcare, among other areas.

...
Tags: donald trump, impeachment, united states
Location: United States, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Drug kingpin El Chapo sentenced to life in US prison

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

CCTV footage showed the woman checking in her luggage at the counter. After that, instead of heading towards the terminal, she stepped onto the luggage belt even as people around her looked puzzled. (Photo: Screengrab)

Woman boards luggage belt assuming it'll take her to plane; see video

'Shahid Khaqan Abbasi... is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9(a) of National Accountability Offence, 1999,' an order by NAB said.(Photo: ANI)

Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested: Pak media



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
 

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)
 

HC allows Punjab man to give ration, clothes in alimony to estranged wife

The man, a resident of Punjab requested the court to allow him to give rice, wheat, sugar, pulses, ghee and 3 new salwar suits every four months instead of monetary payment.
 

Woman boards luggage belt assuming it'll take her to plane; see video

CCTV footage showed the woman checking in her luggage at the counter. After that, instead of heading towards the terminal, she stepped onto the luggage belt even as people around her looked puzzled. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The 45-second long video showed the rescuers struggling to lift the calf out of the water. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US man charged with drowning autistic sons

Authorities said Elmezayen transferred most of the money to Egypt and about USD 80,000 was seized from his US account. (Photo: Representative Image/File)

Boeing to pay USD 50 million to 737 MAX crash victims' families

Njoroge told a House subcommittee he still has 'nightmares about how (his children) must have clung to their mother crying' during the doomed flight. (Photo:AP)

Freed Ahmadi man apprise Trump about community's persecution in Pak

‘We have never retaliated (against anyone) and have left everything to God. I pray that may God reward you and give you a long life,’ the man told Trump. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: US woman hits accelerator instead of brakes, plunges into river

The car was removed from water with the help of a towing company. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bill Gates no longer world’s second richest person. Guess who is?

Arnault, 70, joined Gates and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, in the most exclusive wealth club last month, when his fortune surpassed USD 100 billion for the first time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham