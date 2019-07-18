Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 18 Jul 2019 'They gave you ...
World, America

'They gave you Nobel for what?' Trump asks Yazidi activist Nadia Murad

AFP
Published Jul 18, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Trump said, 'And you had the Nobel Prize? That's incredible. They gave it to you for what reason?'
Murad, one of thousands of women and girls from the ancient faith abducted by ISIS as they overran swathes of Iraq in 2014, joined a group of survivors of religious persecution who met Trump in the Oval Office on the sidelines of a major meeting at the State Department. (Photo: AP)
 Murad, one of thousands of women and girls from the ancient faith abducted by ISIS as they overran swathes of Iraq in 2014, joined a group of survivors of religious persecution who met Trump in the Oval Office on the sidelines of a major meeting at the State Department. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared unfamiliar with the work and cause of Nobel laureate Nadia Murad as she pleaded with him to help the Yazidis of Iraq.

Murad, one of thousands of women and girls from the ancient faith abducted by ISIS as they overran swathes of Iraq in 2014, joined a group of survivors of religious persecution who met Trump in the Oval Office on the sidelines of a major meeting at the State Department.

 

After Murad explained how her mother and six brothers were killed and that 3,000 Yazidis remained missing, Trump said, "And you had the Nobel Prize? That's incredible. They gave it to you for what reason?"

With little pause, Murad, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year, repeated her story.

"After all this happened to me, I didn't give up. I make it clear to everyone that ISIS raped thousands of Yazidi women," she said.

"Please do something. It's not about one family," she said.

Trump, who has boasted of crushing the self-styled caliphate of ISIS that once stretched across Iraq and Syria, also appeared at a loss when Murad asked him to press the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to create safe conditions for the Yazidis to return.

"But ISIS is gone and now it's Kurdish and who?" Trump asked, before later telling her, "I know the area very well."

Murad also explained how Yazidis took dangerous routes to find safety in Germany, whose welcome to refugees has been vocally criticized by Trump.

The US leader also appeared unfamiliar when he met a representative from the Rohingya, a Muslim minority targeted in a brutal campaign two years ago in Myanmar.

One day earlier, his administration banned travel to the United States by Myanmar's army chief and three other senior officers, calling the violence "ethnic cleansing."

The Trump administration frequently speaks of promoting religious freedom, a key issue for much of his evangelical Christian base.

Government ministers and representatives of persecuted groups are spending three days at the State Department for a meeting on religious freedom, which Vice President Mike Pence will address on Thursday.

...
Tags: donald trump, nadia murad, nobel peace prize, isis
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Hafiz Saeed, whose prosecution has long been sought by New Delhi and Washington over the ghastly attacks in India's financial capital. (Photo: File)

Hafiz Saeed's arrest mere cosmetic, Pak's happy face for Trump-Khan meet: Experts

This tweet came hours later after the UN court had said that Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence 'should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction and sentence'. (Photo: AFP | File)

Pakistan shall proceed further as per law: Imran Khan on ICJ verdict

The United States said on Wednesday that it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme, a move long threatened and expected after Ankara began accepting delivery of an advanced Russian missile defence system last week. (Photo: AP)

‘Unfair,’ says Turkey as US bid to remove it from F-35 jet programme; see video

'Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!' said Trump. (Photo :File)

Hafiz Saeed's arrest was result of 'great pressure' exerted by US on Pakistan: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump slams Congresswomen; crowd roars, ‘Send her back!’

Eager to rile up his base with the some of the same kind of rhetoric he targeted at minorities and women in 2016, Trump declared, 'I think in some cases they hate our country.' (Photo: AP)

Pakistan wasn’t searching for Hafiz Saeed, he was ‘living freely’: US committee

Hafiz Saeed was arrested on Wednesday while he was on his way to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala to seek bail. (Photo: File)

US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Myanmar Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, seen here in July 2018, has been hit with sanctions by the United States. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump pick commends Pakistan act on terror groups

Donald Trump.

US welcomes construction of Kartarpur corridor

Once opened, the three-km corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham