Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 18 Jun 2019 US will begin removi ...
World, America

US will begin removing millions of 'illegal aliens' next week: Trump

REUTERS
Published Jun 18, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America.
Trump also said in the tweet that Guatemala 'is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement.' (Photo: File)
 Trump also said in the tweet that Guatemala 'is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement.' (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump said on Monday that US authorities would begin next week removing millions of immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

"Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States," Trump tweeted, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. "They will be removed as fast as they come in," he said. He did not offer specifics.

 

There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America.

Under a deal reached earlier this month, Mexico has agreed to take Central American immigrants seeking asylum in the United States until their cases are heard in US courts.

The agreement, which included Mexico pledging to deploy National Guard troops to stop Central American immigrants from reaching the US border, averted a Trump threat to hit Mexican imports with tariffs.

Trump also said in the tweet that Guatemala "is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement."

US Vice President Mike Pence suggested last week that Guatemala could receive asylum seekers from its neighbours as a so-called safe third country.

Details of the plan have not been made public, and Guatemala has not publicly confirmed talks that the US State Department said were taking place in Guatemala on Friday.

US rights group Human Rights First said, however, it was "simply ludicrous" for the United States to assert that Guatemala was capable of protecting refugees, when its own citizens are fleeing violence.

Mexico has agreed that if its measures to stem the flow of migrants are unsuccessful, it will discuss signing a safe third country agreement with the United States.

...
Tags: donal trump, us immigration, illegal immigration
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The four Italian climbers involved are expedition leader Tarcisio Bellò, Luca Morellato, David Bergamin and Tino Toldo. (Representational Image)

Avalanche in Ishkoman Valley leaves Pakistani climber dead, 2 injured

Senator Dianne Feinstein urged all parties to work towards a diplomatic solution to avoid further escalation. (Photo:

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

'That incident shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately,' Chaudry told Neo News. (Photo: Facebook)

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

In a statement, the Venezuelan Red Cross said it had received

Venezuela receives second shipment of Red Cross aid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

'That incident shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately,' Chaudry told Neo News. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Police saves 581 children in Telangana under Operation Smile

The team was formed last year in June 2018 by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. There are three Smile teams working in three zones of Cyberabad Commissionerate. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Rajasthan man gets 80 objects removed from stomach

Team of doctors who operated on the man. (Photo: ANI)
 

Egyptian Museum temporarily closed for tourists

Tourism is a key sector in Egypt’s economy and a major source of foreign revenue. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

Salman Khan during his workout. (Instagram)
 

Apple Find My Friends app saves young girl stuck in car wreckage

Macy was unable to reach her iPhone to answer the repeated attempts by her family to reach her.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian-American IT professional killed family before committing suicide: US police

Chandrasekhar, known as Chandra, was from Andhra Pradesh. The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he was an IT professional in the Technology Services Bureau for the department. (Photo: Facebook)

World must not 'yield to nuclear extortion' by Iran: US

Iran had said that as of June 27, it would have more than the 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of enriched uranium that it was allowed under the deal struck with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. (Photo: AFP | File)

International Yoga Day celebrated In US

More than 1500 people participated in the celebrations organised by the Indian Embassy. (Photo: ANI)

1 killed, 7 injured in mass shooting at graduation party in US

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: Representational)

Made me feel sick: US mayor apologises over violent arrest video

'There is no situation in which this behavior is ever close to acceptable,' Gallego said on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham