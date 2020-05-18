54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World America 18 May 2020 Obama was a grossly ...
World, America

Obama was a grossly incompetent president, says Trump

PTI
Published May 18, 2020, 9:03 am IST
Updated May 18, 2020, 11:22 am IST
Trump's reaction came after Obama on Saturday criticised the US authorities' response to the coronavirus outbreak
US president Donald Trump. (AP)
 US president Donald Trump. (AP)

Washington: US president Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barak Obama a grossly incompetent president'.

Trump's reaction came after Obama on Saturday criticised the US authorities' response to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

"He (Obama) was an incompetent president. That's all I can say. Grossly incompetent," Trump told reporters at the White House on his arrival from Camp David.

Trump was responding to a question on the virtual commencement address by Obama a day earlier.

In his address to college graduates, Obama had said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the American leadership.

"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama said without naming officials.

"A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge," he added.

There was no immediate response from the office of the former president on the remarks made by Trump.

...
Tags: donald trump, obama, coronavirus, white house, grossly icompetent, blame game
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From World

Traffic congestion is seen on a road in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)

China sees rise in air pollution post-lockdown

People cycle through Parliament Square in central London on May 17, 2020, following an easing of lockdown rules in England. (AFP)

US, Europe weighs reopening risks sans vaccine

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (AFP)

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria: Khamenei

A portrait of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gendhun Choekyi Nyima, an important religious leader second only to the Dalai Lama in the Tibetan Buddhist hierarchy, is seen as exile Tibetans mark his birthday in Dharmsala, India. (AP)

Tibetans demand China disclose fate of Lama taken away in '95



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador's Amazon tribe

Waorani indigenous people. (AFP)

Michigan priest draws squirt gun to shoot holy water

Rev. Timothy Pelc blesses Easter baskets outside St. Ambrose Church in Grosse Pointe Park. He offered a prayer and sprayed holy water from a squirt gun instead of blessing baskets inside the church in a bid to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

Brazil passes Italy and Spain in confirmed coronavirus cases

Medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Sao Jose municipal hospital, in Duque de Caxias, Brazil. (AP)

Leaders aren't even pretending to be in charge: Obama

Former US President Barack Obama. (AFP)

Hundreds demand justice for Arbery at Georgia rally

Protesters march after a rally at the Glynn County Courthouse to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham