search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Former first lady of US Barbara Pierce Bush dies at 92

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Barbara Pierce Bush is survived by her husband, five children as well as 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (Photo: AP)
 In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former First Lady Barbara Pierce Bush, wife of a US president and mother of another, died on Tuesday. She was 92.

Her husband George Herbert Walker Bush, the former US president and her son George Walker Bush, also a former president, were by her side along with other family members when she breathed her last at her Houston home.

 

“A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92,” said a statement from the office of her husband.

Funeral arrangements would be announced as soon as is practical, the statement said.

She is survived by her husband, five children - including former President George W. Bush - and her brother Scott Pierce, as well as 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Over the past few years, she had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. In her final days, she decided against seeking additional medical treatment.

Bush was last hospitalised for bronchitis in January of 2017 alongside her husband, who was being treated in the ICU.

Joining the nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania said Barbara Bush as a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse, and former First Lady, was an advocate of the American family.

“Amongst her greatest achievements was recognising the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well,” Trump said.

In another statement issued by his campaign, Trump said the former First Lady will always be remembered for bringing strength and dignity to the White House, the Presidency, and America.

“Because of Mrs. Bush’s dynamic personality and devotion to her family, she will serve as an inspiration for future generations of Americans to come,” Trump said.

“Barbara Bush always approached her responsibilities with great integrity, and will also be remembered for her humility and understanding of the challenges of everyday Americans,” he said.

Melania Trump also expressed condolences at Barbara Bush’s demise.

“Throughout her life, she put family and country above all else. Her dedicated service to the American people was matched only by her compassion and love of family,” Melania Trump said.

“She was a woman of strength and we will always remember her for her most important roles of wife, mother, and First Lady of the United States. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Bush family as we honour her legacy,” she said.

Barbara Bush, the New York native and longtime Texas resident served as America’s first lady beginning 1989 - when her husband was elected as the President of the United States - till 1993.

Later, her son George W. Bush was also president of the US, serving from 2001 until 2009. Her son Jeb Bush was the 43rd governor of Florida, and also a 2016 Republican presidential candidate.

Born in 1925, Bush spent her childhood in Rye, New York, before moving to South Carolina to attend the prestigious Charleston boarding school Ashley Hall, according to the White House.

Known for her wit and fortitude, Bush spent her final years with her husband in their homes Houston, Texas, and Kennebunkport, Maine.

When asked if she planned to follow her skydiving husband’s lead and take a leap on her milestone 90th birthday in 2015, the former First Lady told media. “I’m too smart to jump out of a perfectly good plane. I am not jumping out of an airplane. I am not an idiot.”

She also wrote multiple children’s books and published a memoir — Barbara Bush: A Memoir and Reflections: Life After the White House — in 2003. In 1992 she also authored Millie’s Book, written from the perspective of the first dog.

Son and former President George W. Bush released a statement saying his “dear mother” had passed away and that the family would “miss her dearly”.

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was,” the statement said.

“Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more.

Former President Bush said that his mother “kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end”. Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush in a statement said that he was “exceptionally privileged” to be her son.

Former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle said that she was the rock of a family dedicated to public service.

“We’ll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but were even more grateful for the way she lived her life — as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit,” Obama said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Barbara Bush holds a revered place in the hearts of generations of Americans.

“Her husband, our 41st president, wrote in his last days in office: history will show that she was beloved because she was real and she cared and she gave of herself. Who could say it better?,” he said.

Tags: barbara pierce bush, former first lady of us, george bush
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First person on Mars should be a woman, says NASA's chief astronaut trainer

Female astronauts have been in to space, but far more men have been sent into orbit than women.
 

5 food items that stain teeth, and what to eat instead

While the saliva naturally neutralizes acids, it takes about 20 minutes for the mouth to reach a neutral state after eating. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Ishan Kishan hit by throw near right eye, taken off field during MI-RCB game

The throw by fielder Hardik Pandya in the 13th over bounced high off the practice pitch area and hit Ishan Kishan near his right eye. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Indian team is not dependent on one or two players now, says Pullela Gopichand

"The team gold is something which was never dreamt of. We never imagined that we could win this medal. This was possible only because of the way the entire team played," said Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chef Gordon Ramsay surprises Twitter by announcing he will try vegan food

On earlier occasions, the Chef has invited trouble as he had mocked vegans and the vegan food (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 official teaser is here: All we know so far

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Body of last missing Indian family member found in California river

Sandeep Thottapilly, his wife Soumya, along with their two kids were on a road trip in a maroon Honda Pilot from Portland, Oregon to San Jose in Southern California. (Photo: Facebook)

India tops elections to key UN subsidiary bodies

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said that the

US, Britain blame Russia for global cyber attack

US intelligence agencies in 2017 accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 election with a hacking and propaganda campaign supporting Donald Trump’s campaign for president. (Photo: File)

Facebook reveals how it collects data even after you've logged out

Facebook stressed the practice was widespread, with companies such as Google and Twitter also doing the same. (Photo: File/AP)

7 inmates killed, 17 others injured in South Carolina prison riot: officials

The department had initially described the riot as an
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham