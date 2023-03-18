  
World America 18 Mar 2023
World, America

Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls for protests

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 18, 2023, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 6:45 pm IST
If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to be charged with a crime. (AP /Carolyn Kaster, File)
New York: Former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday over hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, calling on his supporters to protest.

Citing a "leak" from the Manhattan district attorney's office, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning: "Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"

The investigation centers on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 polls to stop Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from going public about an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier.

Prosecutors are weighing whether to charge Trump in the case.

If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to be charged with a crime.

Trump's lawyer told CNBC on Friday evening that his client would surrender to face criminal charges if he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

In his post, written in capital letters, Trump referred to "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office."

