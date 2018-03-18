search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Pak 'must do more' against Taliban: Mike Pence tells Shahid Khaqani Abbasi

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
During the 30-minute meeting, Pence also emphasised the need for immediate action from Pakistan to stop cross-border attacks.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqani Abbasi that his country ‘must do more’ against Taliban and other terror groups, the White House said Sunday. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Shahid Khaqani Abbasi that his country ‘must do more’ against Taliban and other terror groups, the White House said Sunday. (Photo: File)

Washington: In a strong message, US Vice President Mike Pence has told Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqani Abbasi that his country "must do more" against Taliban and other terror groups, the White House said Sunday.

Pence said this to Abbasi, who was on a personal trip this week to see his ailing sister. They met at the Naval Observatory residence of Pence on Friday. The meeting was held at the request of Abbasi.

 

"Vice President Pence reiterated President Trump's request that the Government of Pakistan must do more to address the continued presence of the Taliban, Haqqani Network, and other terrorist groups operating in their country," the White House said in a statement of the meeting.

"The Vice President stated that US efforts to eliminate terrorist groups who threaten US security and the stability of the region will continue and noted that Pakistan could and should work closer with the US," the White House said.

According to the Dawn newspaper, which reported first about the meeting, Pence told the Pakistani Prime Minister that the Trump Administration could take unilateral actions if there was no satisfactory counter-terrorism action from Pakistan.

During the 30-minute meeting, Pence also emphasised the need for immediate action from Pakistan to stop cross-border attacks, the Dawn reported.

Tags: mike pence, shahid khaqani abbasi, white house, taliban
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loves

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan requests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet her

The bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.(Photo: PTI)
 

Ugadi: Festival is the beginning of everything, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Children wishing ugadi greetings in city. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

PM Modi, President Kovind extend New Year greetings to nation

Girls of a college create a rangoli to celebrate Ugadi festival at a college in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian-American leads Facebook's 'secret police' to catch leakers: report

Indian-American Sonya Ahuja is leading Facebook's 'secret police'. (Photo: ANI/File)

Porn star Stormy Daniels physically threatened over Trump affair: lawyer

Attorney Michael Avenatti would not provide details about the threat against Stephanie Clifford, who uses Stormy Daniels as her professional name. (Photo: AFP/File)

McMaster’s ‘briefings go on too long’: Trump fires national security adviser

Trump has complained that McMaster, a three-star Army general, is too rigid and that his briefings go on too long. (Photo: File)

Sex, money laundering, espionage: Mueller’s Russia probe has everything

Mueller could also be looking into the possible existence of a lurid videotape in Russian hands involving Trump and prostitutes dating back to the Miss Universe. (Photo: File)

‘Not expecting’ India to go ‘cold turkey’ on Russian arms: US makes exemption

'Seventy per cent of their military hardware is Russian in origin. You can’t expect India to go cold turkey on that,' Admiral Harry Harris told the lawmakers. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham