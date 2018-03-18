search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

It was creepy: After arguing, gunman shoots wife, self in California mall

AP
Published Mar 18, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
The 33-year-old Los Angeles-area gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital, officials said.
He was in critical condition. The man went to a store at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks had an argument with the 30-year-old victim before shooting her, Ventura County sheriff's Sergeant Eric Buschow said. (Photo: AP/ Representational)
 He was in critical condition. The man went to a store at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks had an argument with the 30-year-old victim before shooting her, Ventura County sheriff's Sergeant Eric Buschow said. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

Thousand Oaks: A man argued with his former wife at a Southern California mall before shooting her to death and turning the gun on himself, authorities said, leading shoppers to run into stores and out the exits on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Los Angeles-area gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital, officials said. He was in critical condition, the Ventura County Star newspaper reported .

 

The man went to a store at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles, and had an argument with the 30-year-old victim before shooting her, Ventura County sheriff's Sergeant Eric Buschow said.

The divorced couple have children, who have been found safe, said Buschow, adding that initial indications show the shooting was a murder and attempted suicide.

The gunshots at the shopping center with open-air and indoor shopping space led to some chaos and a lockdown.

Jeffrey Simpson, 17, was shopping with his mother at a department store when an announcement came over the intercom about a threat outside the mall.

"I went to Nordstrom to get pants, and the next thing I know, the doors are being sealed," Simpson said.

He said he and his mom were "a little shaken" but okay. They were in the store for more than an hour but shoppers were free to move around and employees were helping people stay comfortable and calm, Simpson said.

Matt Lemieux told the newspaper that he was working on his computer inside a coffee store when he suddenly saw "a whole group of people" running by.

"It was creepy," he said.

Tags: california mall shooting, murder, attempted suicide, the oaks mall
Location: United States, California, Thousand Oaks




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loves

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan requests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet her

The bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.(Photo: PTI)
 

Ugadi: Festival is the beginning of everything, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Children wishing ugadi greetings in city. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

PM Modi, President Kovind extend New Year greetings to nation

Girls of a college create a rangoli to celebrate Ugadi festival at a college in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Pak 'must do more' against Taliban: Mike Pence tells Shahid Khaqani Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqani Abbasi that his country ‘must do more’ against Taliban and other terror groups, the White House said Sunday. (Photo: File)

Indian-American leads Facebook's 'secret police' to catch leakers: report

Indian-American Sonya Ahuja is leading Facebook's 'secret police'. (Photo: ANI/File)

Porn star Stormy Daniels physically threatened over Trump affair: lawyer

Attorney Michael Avenatti would not provide details about the threat against Stephanie Clifford, who uses Stormy Daniels as her professional name. (Photo: AFP/File)

McMaster’s ‘briefings go on too long’: Trump fires national security adviser

Trump has complained that McMaster, a three-star Army general, is too rigid and that his briefings go on too long. (Photo: File)

Sex, money laundering, espionage: Mueller’s Russia probe has everything

Mueller could also be looking into the possible existence of a lurid videotape in Russian hands involving Trump and prostitutes dating back to the Miss Universe. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham