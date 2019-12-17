World America 17 Dec 2019 UN Security Council ...
World, America

UN Security Council to meet on J&K issue today at China’s request: report

REUTERS
Published Dec 17, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 9:48 am IST
The council would meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August.
In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions. (Photo: PTI | File)
 In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions. (Photo: PTI | File)

New York: The United Nations Security Council would meet at China’s request on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.

The council would meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by Pakistan ally China, after India removed the decades-old autonomy the area enjoyed under the Indian constitution.

 

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council ... on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir,” China’s UN mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.

Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The Himalayan region has long been a flashpoint in ties between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, with both claiming Kashmir in full but ruling it in part. UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of mostly Muslim Kashmir.

Another resolution also calls upon both sides to “refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation.”

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: un security council, kashmir issue, china, shah mehmood qureshi
Location: United States, New York


Latest From World

For now, the prime minister will appoint three new ministers to fill vacant positions and keep any changes to a minimum before Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31. (Photo: File)

Welcoming new lawmakers, UK PM vows to get Brexit done as soon as possible

The Chicago-based company said production would halt at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle (Photo: File)

Boeing to halt production of grounded 737 Max airliner in Jan; no layoffs planned

No US president has been removed as a direct result of impeachment. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump on track to become third US President to be impeached

Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan court adjourns Maryam Nawaz case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Boeing to halt production of grounded 737 Max airliner in Jan; no layoffs planned

The Chicago-based company said production would halt at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle (Photo: File)

Donald Trump on track to become third US President to be impeached

No US president has been removed as a direct result of impeachment. (Photo: File)

'Concerned about implications of Citizenship Bill,' says top US official

The United States is concerned about the implications of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in India, a top American diplomat responsible for monitoring international religious freedom said on Friday. (Photo: File)

US quietly expelled two Chinese diplomats who drove onto military base: report

The two sides announced a mini-deal on Friday to reduce some tariffs. (Representational Image)

'Closely following CAB': US urges India to protect rights of religious minorities

The US has urged India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with its Constitution and democratic values as it continues to monitor the developments in various Indian states regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham