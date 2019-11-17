World America 17 Nov 2019 San Diego: Man kills ...
San Diego: Man kills wife, three young sons before shooting himself

Published Nov 17, 2019, 3:28 pm IST
After the mother obtained a restraining order against the father on Friday, the couple got in an argument.
After shooting the family, the father turned his handgun on himself. (Photo: Representation)
San Diego: Three young boys and two adults were fatally shot and another boy was wounded in a domestic dispute that escalated into a shooting on Saturday in southeastern San Diego, police said.

Police responded to a home in the Paradise Hills neighborhood where they found a 3-year-old boy along with mother and father dead inside early Saturday morning.

 

Three other boys, ages 5, 9 and 11, were taken to a hospital where two of them died, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said during a news conference.

"When the officers arrived on the scene, they were able to look into one of the windows and see a small child inside covered in blood," San Diego Police Lieutenant Matt Dobbs said.

The third boy who was taken to the hospital underwent emergency surgery, Dobbs said.

After the mother obtained a restraining order against the father on Friday, the couple got in an argument on Saturday morning. After shooting the family, the father turned his handgun on himself, Dobbs said.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

 

