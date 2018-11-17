search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

CIA concludes Saudi Crown Prince behind Khashoggi’s killing: report

AFP
Published Nov 17, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 9:57 am IST
According to CIA, 15 Saudi agents flew on govt aircraft to Istanbul and killed Khashoggi in Saudi consulate, report said.
A man holds poster showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of journalist writer Jamal Khashoggi, describing the prince as 'assassin' and Khashoggi as 'martyr' during funeral prayers in absentia for Khashoggi. (Photo: AP)
 A man holds poster showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of journalist writer Jamal Khashoggi, describing the prince as 'assassin' and Khashoggi as 'martyr' during funeral prayers in absentia for Khashoggi. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US Central Intelligence Agency has concluded Saudi's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people close to the matter.

The US assessment directly contradicts the conclusions of a Saudi prosecutor one day prior, which exonerated the prince of involvement in the brutal murder.

 

According to the CIA findings, 15 Saudi agents flew on government aircraft to Istanbul and assassinated Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate, the Post said. Queried by AFP, the CIA declined to comment.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, had gone to the consulate to obtain documents necessary to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly changed its official narrative of the October 2 murder, first denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts and later saying he was killed when an argument degenerated into a fistfight. In the latest version presented by the Saudi prosecutor on Thursday, a 15-member squad was formed to bring Khashoggi back from Istanbul "by means of persuasion" -- but instead ended up killing the journalist and dismembering his body in a "rogue" operation.

The CIA scrubbed multiple intelligence sources, the Post said, among them a phone call between the prince's brother -- the Saudi ambassador to the United States -- and Khashoggi. The ambassador reportedly told the late journalist that he would be safe to go to the consulate in Istanbul and get the papers he needed.

The US intelligence agency also said in determining the Crown Prince's role it considered him a "de facto ruler" in Saudi Arabia: "The accepted position is that there is no way this happened without him being aware or involved," the Post quoted an official as saying.

That official dubbed Prince Mohammed a "good technocrat" -- but also someone unpredictable who "goes from zero to 60, doesn't seem to understand that there are some things you can't do."

The CIA conclusions threaten to further fray relations between Washington and key ally Riyadh, which has sought to end discussion of Khashoggi's murder and rejected calls for an international investigation.

On Thursday, the US Treasury slapped sanctions on 17 people, including close aides of Prince Mohammed, suggesting a coordinated effort between Riyadh and Washington to pre-empt the threat of harsher actions from an outraged US Congress.

US President Donald Trump has shied from directly blaming the Crown Prince but on Friday agreed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that "any cover-up of the incident should not be allowed."

...
Tags: cia, mohammed bin salman, jamal khashoggi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Mad King George III turned madder after reading Shakespeare's King Lear

According to his doctor Sir Lucas Pepys, who wrote in a letter to the Prince of Wales, it read, 'His Majesty was all yesterday evening in a good natured deranged state, talking as he used to do...” (Photo: Facebook)
 

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

The upcoming HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro represents the best of On-Device AI and brings a smarter AI experience closer to consumers. Furthermore, it inspires creativity and productivity; it empowers users to express themselves, unhindered by technological bottlenecks.
 

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

The latest update to Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions and a host of new highly requested features for professional video creators.
 

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

US regulators have taken a number of actions to try to deter robocalls or automated, prerecorded calls that regulators have labeled a “scourge.”
 

Apple Watch Series 4 review: No longer just a smartwatch

The latest Apple Watch is what a wearable should be and more.
 

Boy trying to hide his brother's toy in his mouth ends up swallowing 14 magnets

Doctors found that these had perforated the linings and were leaking bile into the child’s stomach (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Unprecedented': Newly assertive Melania Trump shakes up White House

Ricardel had reportedly rowed with Melania Trump's staff over seating allocations on the plane taking the first lady on an Africa tour in October. She was also blamed for negative news coverage. (Photo: AFP)

California wildfires: At least 66 dead, over 600 missing, Trump set to visit

Investigators on Thursday collected DNA samples from relatives to help identify victims as hundreds of rescue personel and sniffer dogs worked to locate more victims. (Photo: AP)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange charged in US

The exact nature of the charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was not immediately known. (Photo: File | AP)

US urges sustained sanctions pressure on North Korea over denuclearisation

US officials insist on the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula before sanctions are lifted. (Photo: File)

US could lose war against Russia or China, warns panel

In their report, the panel found America's focus on counter-insurgency operations this century resulted in it slipping in other warfighting areas such as missile defence, cyber and space operations, and anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham