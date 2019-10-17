World America 17 Oct 2019 'Don't be ...
World, America

'Don't be a tough guy or fool': Trump to Turkey President on Syria offensive

AFP
Published Oct 17, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 8:44 am IST
In language shorn of diplomatic niceties, Trump began with an outright threat.
Three days after appearing to greenlight an invasion by pulling US troops from the Kurdish-dominated region, Trump told the Turkish president he would wreck Ankara's economy if the invasion went too far. (Photo: File)
 Three days after appearing to greenlight an invasion by pulling US troops from the Kurdish-dominated region, Trump told the Turkish president he would wreck Ankara's economy if the invasion went too far. (Photo: File)

Washington: "Don't be a fool," Donald Trump warned his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an extraordinary letter sent the day Turkey launched its incursion into northeastern Syria -- warning history risked branding him a "devil."

Three days after appearing to greenlight an invasion by pulling US troops from the Kurdish-dominated region, Trump told the Turkish president he would wreck Ankara's economy if the invasion went too far.

 

In language shorn of diplomatic niceties, Trump began with an outright threat.

"Let's work out a good deal," Trump wrote in the letter dated October 9, whose authenticity was confirmed to AFP by the White House.

"You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy -- and I will."

"History will look upon you favourably if you get this done the right and humane way," Trump said. "It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don't happen."

The US leader told Erdogan a "great deal" was possible if he negotiated with the head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, whom Turkey has labelled a "terrorist" for his ties to the Kurdish PKK militants in Turkey.

"Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool," he finished, adding: "I will call you later."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, recep tayyip erdogan, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters at the White House that Trump insulted House Speaker Pelosi by calling her

Democrats walk out of White House meeting on Syria, claim Trump insulted Pelosi

Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out. (Representational Image)

35 killed, 4 injured as bus carrying Asian, Arab nationals crashes in Saudi

Shankar Nagappa Hangud

Indian-origin techie in US kills 4 kin, surrenders

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over LoC firing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
 

All-women Marvel movie would be 'explosive, unstoppable': Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson.
 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian-origin techie in US kills 4 kin, surrenders

Shankar Nagappa Hangud

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)

US carried out secret cyber strike on Iran after Saudi oil attack: report

The strike appears more limited than other such operations against Iran this year after the downing of an American drone in June and an alleged attack by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on oil tankers in the Gulf in May. (Photo: File)

Important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check: IMF chief economist

The prominent Indian-American economist was speaking to reporters ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank. (Photo: File)

Will hold off on vote: Nancy Pelosi on impeachment probe against Donald Trump

The White House has criticised the lack of such a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it describes as an illegitimate investigation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham