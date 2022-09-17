  
World America 17 Sep 2022 India joins 100 coun ...
World, America

India joins 100 countries in vote to let Ukraine Prez address UN virtually

AP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 17, 2022, 2:28 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 2:28 am IST
United Nations General Assembly (Image: AP)
  United Nations General Assembly (Image: AP)

UNITED NATIONS: Over 100 countries, including India, voted in favour of allowing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the high-level UN General Assembly session next week through a pre-recorded statement because of his need to deal with the war following Russia's invasion.

The 193-member General Assembly voted Friday on a decision to allow Zelenskyy to address world leaders at the high-level General Debate through a video statement. The decision was adopted with 101 votes in favour, seven against, including Belarus, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia and Syria, and 19 abstentions.

India was among the 101 nations that voted in favour of the draft decision.
The document that was approved expresses concern that leaders of peace-loving U.N. sovereign nations can't participate in person for reasons beyond their control owing to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression, military hostilities that do not allow safe departure from and return to their countries, or the need to discharge their national defense and security duties and functions.

The document permits Zelenskyy to submit a pre-recorded statement to be played in the General Assembly hall. It stresses that this will not set a precedent for future high-level assembly meetings.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly was all virtual in 2020 and hybrid in 2021. But this year the assembly decided that all speeches must be in person.

An amendment presented by Belarus to replace Ukraine with any Member or Observer State facing the situation described above was not adopted as it received only 23 votes in favor, 67 against and 27 abstentions.

...
Tags: russia invasion of ukraine, un general assembly, u-turn


Related Stories

UN wants to send team to probe mass grave in Ukraine's Izyum
Where Ukraine war stands after six months

Latest From World

Pope Francis arrives to address journalists aboard the plane flying from Nur-Sultan to Rome following his three-day visit to Kazakhstan on September 15, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis will not attend queen's funeral: Vatican

Story Type Required Source Required Byline Optional No Photo Title Required 85 Characters Remaining URL(Alias) Required 27 Characters Remaining wave-of-lebanon-bank-heists-to-seize-back-frozen-savings Same as Title? Strap Required Maximum 150 Characters Sali Hafiz streamed a live video of her raid, in which she could be heard yelling at employees to release a sum of money while entrances to the bank were sealed. (Photo: Twitter)

Wave of Lebanon bank 'heists' to seize back frozen savings

Ukraine said on Friday it had counted 450 graves at just one burial site near Izyum, which was seized back by Ukrainian forces. (Photo: Twitter

UN wants to send team to probe mass grave in Ukraine's Izyum

Britain's King Charles III speaks at Westminster Hall (Image: AP)

Charles met 10 out of past 14 US presidents



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci tests COVID positive, has mild symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP, File)

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

In this file photo taken on December 22, 2020, travellers Arrive at terminal 4 at JFK International airport in New York. (Kena Betancur / AFP)

India should move away from Russia in long term, says US

A file photo of State Department spokesman Ned Price (AP)

Elon Musk tweets he is 'buying Manchester United'

Elon Musk. (AP)

Al-Qaeda chief Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Kabul

Ayman al-Zawahiri. (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->