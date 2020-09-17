176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
World America 17 Sep 2020 India finds place in ...
World, America

India finds place in Trump's list of top drug transit and drug producing nations

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2020, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2020, 6:44 pm IST
Trump also named Bolivia and the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela in the list
US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
 US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has identified India along with 20 other nations as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries and asserted that his administration is taking the fight to criminal organisations engaged in narcotics substances and their enablers on an unprecedented scale.

In his presidential determination, Trump also designated Bolivia and the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela as having failed demonstrably during the previous 12 months to adhere to their obligations under international counter-narcotics agreements.

 

A country's presence on the foregoing list is not necessarily a reflection of its government's counter-narcotics efforts or level of cooperation with the United States, Trump said.

He said countries such as Afghanistan, India, The Bahamas, Belize, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic among others are a major drug transit or illicit drug producing nations.

Trump alleged that the most complicit kingpin in this Hemisphere is the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro.

In Colombia, President Ivan Duque and his government remain strong partners of the United States, and Colombian police and military forces have shown great bravery and commitment by targeting high-level drug traffickers, interdicting drug shipments, and manually eradicating coca, he said.

 

Nevertheless, coca cultivation and cocaine production remain at unacceptably high levels, Trump added.

Trump expressed concern that coca cultivation and cocaine production remain near historical highs in Peru, another longstanding US ally.

Peru is a valued law enforcement partner of the US and has demonstrated continuous commitment to fighting all aspects of the drug trade, he said.

He said Mexico must also clearly demonstrate its commitment to dismantling the cartels and their criminal enterprises and do more to protect the lives of Mexican and American citizens threatened by these groups.

 

The Mexican government should acknowledge the alarming trend of fentanyl production inside its territory, he said.

...
Tags: anti-narcotic campaign, narcotics, donald trump, drug trade


Latest From World

Customers have their nails done near the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation later in the day, as case numbers and death from Covid-19 hit the lowest in months. (AP)

South Africa says 12 million citizens 'probably' had coronavirus

Alexei Navalny poses in his office in Moscow, Russia. The post said that Navalny's team collected the bottle and other items that may have left toxin traces in the hotel room after hearing he fell ill.(AP File Image)

Navalny aides say Novichok found on water bottle in hotel room

This handout photograph taken on February 1, 2020 and released by Zhang Hai, shows medical workers preparing to take away the body of Zhang Lifa, the father of Zhang Hai, after he died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in a hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. - Some families accuse the Wuhan and Hubei provincial governments of concealing the outbreak when it first emerged there late last year, failing to alert the public, and bungling the response, allowing Covid-19 to explode out of control. (AFP)

Families of virus victims accuse China of blocking COVID lawsuits

Laboratory technicians handle capped vials as part of filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, conducted on a high-performance aseptic vial filling line. Rich nations representing a fraction of the global population have already bought up over half the promised Covid-19 vaccine stocks. (AFP)

Vaccine nationalism: Rich countries have already bought up over 51% of vaccine stocks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Louisville to pay $12 million settlement over Breonna Taylor's death

Signs are held up showing Breonna Taylor during a rally in her honor on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor's family, The Associated Press has learned. (AP)

US prosecutor looking into origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

Nora Dannehy, a federal prosecutor who was helping lead the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has resigned from the Justice Department. (AP)

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from US' West Coast fires

Firefighters put out burning embers in the Fresno County community of Bald Mountain, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, on September 11, 2020. - The Creek Fire which began near Shaver Lake and exploded on Labour Day weekend has now reached 6 percent containment with 175,000 acres burned. More than 20,000 firefighters from across the United States on September 11 battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast as the arrival of cooler weather offered hope of a respite. (AFP)

Canada reports zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March

A health-care worker talks with people outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (AP)

Trump and Harris head for California as wildfires take campaign focus

Mill Creek Hotshots set a backfire to protect homes during the Bobcat Fire on September 13, 2020 in Arcadia, California. California wildfires that have already incinerated a record 2.3 million acres this year and are expected to continue till December. The Bobcat Fire, burning in the San Gabriel Mountains, has grown to about 32,000 acres and is only 6% contained. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham