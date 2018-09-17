search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Amazon probes leak of confidential customer data by staff

AFP
Published Sep 17, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
As per a report, employees sell internal data and other confidential information to merchants who sell on the US giant's website.
The practice under investigation is a violation of company policy. (Photo: File)
 The practice under investigation is a violation of company policy. (Photo: File)

San Francisco: Amazon is investigating allegations that some of its staff sold confidential customer data to third party companies particularly in China, the online giant confirmed on Sunday.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, which did not give figures, employees of the e-retailer sell internal data and other confidential information -- usually through intermediaries -- to merchants who sell their goods on the US giant's website.

 

On Amazon, customers can buy products sold directly by the company along with goods from many other merchants.

The practice under investigation is a violation of company policy. It is particularly present in China, the paper said, citing the example of intermediaries in Shenzhen working for group employees and selling information on sales volumes for payments ranging from 80 to more than 2,000 dollars.

An Amazon spokesperson told AFP in a brief statement that the company is "conducting a thorough investigation of these claims."

"We have zero tolerance for abuse of our systems and if we find bad actors who have engaged in this behavior, we will take swift action against them, including terminating their selling accounts, deleting reviews, withholding funds, and taking legal action," the statement said.

Fake reviews by purported customers are among the concerns of the internal probe, according to the WSJ, which said Amazon has been investigating this topic for months.

Amazon employs approximately 560,000 people worldwide.

Tags: amazon, amazon staff, data leaks, data selling
Location: United States, California, San Francisco




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

112-year-old credits her long life to whisky

112-year-old credits her long life to whisky. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Machines to overtake humans in workplace by 2025: WEF

By 2025, machines will perform 52 per cent of the total task hours.
 

Aspirin can increase bleeding and does not reduce risk of heart attacks: Study

Aspirin can increase bleeding and does not reduce risk of heart attacks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

A OnePlus TV with 5G connectivity is set to launch in 2019

The first generation won’t be perfect and therefore, will improve over the time via software updates. (Representative Image: OnePlus 6)
 

Conspiracy theorists claim ghostly Russian radio station can fire nuclear weapons

Buzzing is transmitted from two locations, one near St Petersburg site and a location near Moscow. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Central Govt directs Rajasthan to ensure TB does not spread from captive elephants

The animal rights group has also filed a petition with the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court seeking to end all elephant rides at Amer Fort in light of apparent violations of load restrictions and other laws.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Woman accusing Trump's SC nominee Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct comes forward

The allegation first came to light late last week in the form of a letter that has been in the possession of Sen Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, for some time. (Photo: AFP)

US recognising that they don't trust President, says Indian-origin Congresswoman

Her comments came days after Paul Manafort, who once headed Trump's campaign, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo: File | AP)

Trump to send ‘Presidential Alert’ on all US cellphones on Thursday

The test message, scheduled for 2:18 pm EDT on Thursday, will read: 'THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.' (Photo: File | Pixabay)

Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh denies 1980s sexual assault story

In a statement released to US media, Kavanaugh rejected the woman's claim, made in a letter to the Democrats vetting his nomination that he tried to force himself on her during a party. (Photo: AFP)

3 shot dead, 7 injured in Mexico City tourist plaza: Police

The victims had been at a restaurant when the shooting started around 10 pm, media said, adding that forensic officials had counted more than 60 bullet cases at the scene. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham